Upcoming Webinar:Innovate Your Future at India Inc. on the Move on August 26 and 27, 2021 at 10am, with Rockwell Automation
Navjot Sidhu's advisers do not consider J&K part of India: Congress MP Manish Tewari

The objections relate to the recent remarks of Dr Pyare Lal Garg questioning CM Amarinder Singh's criticism of Pakistan and a statement of Malwinder Singh Mali on abrogation of Article 370 of J&K. Both Lal and Mali were recently appointed by Sidhu as his advisers.

Moneycontrol News
August 23, 2021 / 11:19 AM IST

Congress leader Manish Tewari has urged Punjab Congress to introspect whether those who do not consider J&K to be a part of India should be in the party or not.

The Member of Parliament (MP) and former Union Minister from Punjab was referring to remarks of two advisers of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu on Pakistan and Kashmir.

"I urge Harish Rawat, AICC general secretary and incharge Punjab to seriously introspect that those who do not consider J&K to be a part of India & others who have ostensibly Pro Pakistan leanings should be a part of Punjab Congress. It mocks all those who shed blood for India,” Tewari said in a tweet on August 23 sharing a report about Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh taking strong exception to the recent statements of two of Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu's advisors on sensitive national issues like Kashmir and Pakistan.

The objections by the CM and Manish Tewari relate to the reported remarks of Dr Pyare Lal Garg questioning CM’s criticism of Pakistan and an earlier controversial statement of Malwinder Singh Mali on Kashmir. Both Lal and Mali were recently appointed by Sidhu as his advisers.

The Chief Minister has reportedly urged Sidhu's advisors to stick to giving advice to the state Congress president and not speak on matters of which they clearly had little or no knowledge, and had no understanding of the implications of their comments.

"Do such people even have the right to live in the country, forget about being in the Party?” Tewari asked.

The CM urged the Punjab Congress president to rein in his advisors before they end up doing more damage to India's interests.

"Kashmir was and is an inalienable part of India," he said. In a recent social media post, Mali had commented on abrogation of Article 370 saying that if Kashmir was part of India, then what was the need to abrogate the special status.

Sidhu was made Punjab Congress president last month in a bid to resolve the infighting in the state unit of the party ahead of assembly elections in 2022. Cricketer-turned-politician, Sidhu, has been at the centre of a raging rebellion in the ruling Punjab Congress against Captain Singh.

Meanwhile, Sidhu has summoned both the advisers to discuss their recent comments on Pakistan and Kashmir.

Tags: #CM Captain Amarinder Singh #Current Affairs #Dr Pyare Lal Garg #India #Navjot Singh Sidhu #Politics #Punjab Elections
first published: Aug 23, 2021 11:10 am

