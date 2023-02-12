English
    MP election year: CM Chouhan, Congress leader Nath engage in 'question war' on poll promises

    Chouhan, who has been targeting the Congress by asking about various schemes, a few days back said he has so far asked 10 questions from Nath on the basis of the opposition party's 2018 poll manifesto, which the CM termed as a bundle of lies".

    PTI
    February 12, 2023 / 10:35 AM IST
    Representative image.

    With the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh due this year-end, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress president Kamal Nath have been engaged in a bitter 'question war' since a fortnight, seeking to know from each other about the "unfulfilled" poll promises.

    The opposition Congress, which formed government in the state in December 2018 but lost power in March 2020, has started making a slew of promises, including farm loan waiver and implementation of the old pension scheme.

    However, CM Chouhan, who has been posing questions to the opposition party almost everyday, recently told mediapersons that, The Congress has started making false promises again. It was in power for 15 months and had issued a 973-point manifesto." "They have not fulfilled a single promise. At that time, the Bharatiya Janata Party was in opposition. Now, we are asking questions based on those false promises. We are also asking questions as the Congress has started coming up with false promises again, eyeing the polls, the BJP leader said.

    The Congress has promised to give bonus on several crops including wheat, gram, mustard and rice. Did they given it on any crop during "sava saal" (15-month rule)? Chouhan asked.