MP election year: CM Chouhan, Congress leader Nath engage in 'question war' on poll promises

Representative image.

With the Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh due this year-end, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Congress president Kamal Nath have been engaged in a bitter 'question war' since a fortnight, seeking to know from each other about the "unfulfilled" poll promises.

The opposition Congress, which formed government in the state in December 2018 but lost power in March 2020, has started making a slew of promises, including farm loan waiver and implementation of the old pension scheme.

However, CM Chouhan, who has been posing questions to the opposition party almost everyday, recently told mediapersons that, The Congress has started making false promises again. It was in power for 15 months and had issued a 973-point manifesto." "They have not fulfilled a single promise. At that time, the Bharatiya Janata Party was in opposition. Now, we are asking questions based on those false promises. We are also asking questions as the Congress has started coming up with false promises again, eyeing the polls, the BJP leader said.

The Congress has promised to give bonus on several crops including wheat, gram, mustard and rice. Did they given it on any crop during "sava saal" (15-month rule)? Chouhan asked.

Countering him, former CM Kamal Nath said, Heard that Shivraj ji is asking questions from me about which promises we have fulfilled and which we have not. Only a person with an unstable mind can ask such questions. It is not the chief minister's job to ask questions but to implement public welfare schemes. If our announcements were in public interest, then he should implement them. Nath also said Chouhan should save queries for future, claiming people will unseat him from power and give a lot of opportunity to raise questions. I feel he is doing net-practice for the same, he claimed.

Read More

However, Chouhan hit back saying, It is a matter of shame that instead of replying to the question, they are responding in a street-type language. If you have fulfilled the promises, then give an answer. Why are you feeling pinched?" Chouhan said when he put up a query to Nath, the latter got disturbed and asked whether a CM can ask questions.

You (Nath) continue to mislead people, keep saying false things and expect us not to ask questions. Kamal Nathji tum idhar-udhar ki baat mat karo. Yeh batao ki kafila luta kyun hai" (don't beat around the bush, but give concrete answers), he said.

The CM also said the Congress in its 2018 poll manifesto promised milk producing farmers a bonus of Rs five per litre. "Did you give it in 15 months?" he asked.

Nath, instead of replying to Chouhans question, asked about a promise made by the BJP government on providing Rs 20 lakh interest free long-term loan to women self-help groups for primary processing of milk.

What had happened to that promise? Or have you turned that promise on milk into curd? the Congress leader said in a satirical remark.

I again request you to follow the decorum associated with the CM's post. Gaal bajana band kariye aur hath chalana shuru kijiye (stop making unnecessary comments and start working). Do at least a single work of public welfare during whatever little time is left of your government that came to power by indulging in selling-purchasing (horse trading), Nath remarked.

Chouhan, who has been targeting the Congress by asking about various schemes, a few days back said he has so far asked 10 questions from Nath on the basis of the opposition party's 2018 poll manifesto, which the CM termed as a bundle of lies".

When one day the CM did not pose any query, Nath said, "The CM's job is to I work for the peoples welfare. Today when no question came from your end till sunset, I realised that finally better sense prevailed on you." Nath also said the CM should better read their 2018 poll manifesto carefully and fulfil promises made to the people. He should answer questions raised by youth, farmers, labourers, unemployed people, women and try to fulfil the promises made to them before the government's tenure ends, he said.

The next day, Chouhan fired two questions at Nath. The Congress leader then asked the reason behind making only two queries and if there was a shortage of questions for the CM.

In between, Chouhan also took a dig at the Congress's political matters especially on the issue of the party's chief ministerial face and described the opposition party's Hath Se Hath Jodo" campaign as Kamal Nath se peecha chudao abhiyan (campaign to get rid of Nath).

The CM also targeted the Congress for holding its list of office-bearerss after announcing their names in view of the alleged differences among the opposition party leaders, saying the entire opposition party is on hold under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Nath.

Even people are going to keep it (Congress) on hold, Chouhan quipped.

Meanwhile, Nath has asked questions about promises made by the government on doubling the number of 108 ambulances, ensuring 100 per cent purchase of lentil crops, compensation to farmers for an unexpected calamity, and also sought to know why farmers were getting notices for returning the money they received under the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi.

"Why was the bonus of Rs 160 on wheat crops stopped and why are you so envious of farmers? The BJP promised to ensure income generation for at least one family member but has not fulfilled it, which resulted in more than 30 lakh registered unemployed persons in the state. It also promised to set up Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Startup Fund with Rs 100 crore, among others," Nath said.

He claimed only six months more are left of the "Chouhan-led film" (government) and after that Madhya Pradesh will tread on the path of truth to make it a "golden state".