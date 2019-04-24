App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 24, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Moneycontrol on the Road | Banner-making stores of Ahmedabad are no less than a secret society

The industry is estimated to be Rs 1,000 crore with the general elections accounting for the bulk of the revenue

M Saraswathy @maamitalks
Whatsapp

Gujarat Banners and Arts, located in the bylanes of Jamalpur in Ahmedabad, may not ring a bell immediately. However, this store and a line of others on this street make election material for political parties across the country. Be it Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Indian National Congress or Bharatiya Janata Party, most of the banners are made here.

However, the tough fight between political parties also seems to have extended into this market.

"We maintain utmost secrecy when printing the material. While it may look like common knowledge for everyone, we are required to maintain high levels of confidentiality," said Ilyas Ahmed, owner of Ajmeri banners.

The industry is estimated to be Rs 1,000 crore with the general elections accounting for the bulk of the revenue. In fact, stores like GD Banners are active only during the election season.

related news

"While I cannot reveal which party gives maximum revenue, we get orders from as far as Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal," said Gadilal Shah, owner of GD Banners.

Once the order is placed, all details related to the requirements are collected. One employee works on individual party orders to ensure that there is no mix-up of the finished goods.

"When the political party representatives collect the campaign material, we delete all the records from our computers," said Shah.

Were they always this secretive?

In 2017, a part of an order at a Jamalpul store was delivered to the wrong party which then tweaked the campaign to make it their own. Ahmed said to prevent any such untoward incidents, they do not share specifics of the order.

"Some parties have catchy slogans which they want to reveal only during a campaign rally. Hence it is essential that we maintain the confidentiality," said Zoaib Karachiwala, a banner merchant.

So what do they do after elections? While a few shop owners go back to their villages to do farming, several others continue to get small to mid-sized orders from across the region.

"Even if there is no election, political parties have events/rallies all year through. Hence there is never really a complete lull in our business," added Shah.
First Published on Apr 24, 2019 04:02 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Election 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #MC on the Road #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Avengers Endgame movie review: Game over for Marvel's competition

Student Of The Year 2 new song: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday and Tara S ...

Aditya Roy Kapur reveals that he was a stalker with a fake account bef ...

Exclusive: Lata Mangeshkar’s family reacts to PM Modi calling Jyoti ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella are soon to be parents; list of celebs who ...

Katrina Kaif approached for a biopic on athlete PT Usha?

IPL 2019: AB de Villiers beats Yuzvendra Chahal at bowling, but Yuzi ...

Hurray! Sara Ali Khan roped in opposite Varun Dhawan in Coolie No 1 re ...

Akshay Kumar, Narendra Modi interview: PM takes a dig at Twinkle Khann ...

24x7 Screenings for Avengers: Endgame, Bookings Open For 3 AM Show

IPL 2019 | KKR Set Sights on Ending Losing Streak Against RR

As BJP Fields Sunny Deol from Gurdaspur, Kavita Khanna Says 'Felt Betr ...

Madras High Court Lifts Ban on Download of Video App TikTok

Pak Militant Belonging to LeT Arrested in Baramulla, Paraded Before Me ...

12-Year-Old Raped by Father’s Friend After Being Lured With Sweets, ...

IPL 2019: RCB VS KXIP, Can RCB Continue Their Winning Streak?

Avengers Cast Gets Hands and Feet Imprinted into Cement at TCL Chinese ...

Mamata Banerjee on Baghini-Bengal Tigress: Don't Compel Me to File Def ...

Covering political rallies: The heart is in the villages

Iran threatens to block Strait of Hormuz: How it could impact global o ...

Lok Sabha Polls 2019: From slums to A-list actors' bungalows, here's a ...

The Dutch disease and its role in the current Venezuela crisis, explai ...

PM Modi biopic should be released after Lok Sabha polls: EC to SC

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 490 points higher, Nifty at 11,726; financia ...

Vodafone Idea's Rs 25,000-crore rights issue subscribed only 50% so fa ...

Q4 likely to be a mixed quarter for corporate banks, says Vaibhav Sang ...

Lower hedging cost makes borrowing in dollars attractive for companies ...

India's no-show at China's Belt Road Forum meet no surprise, but New D ...

Lok Sabha election 2019: High poll turnout has traditionally aided Con ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: Unpaid and unemployed, Kanpur's textil ...

From Iron Man 3 to Captain Marvel: How MCU complicates the idea of the ...

CMIE data shows unemployment rate crossed 8% in first three weeks of A ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: Clumsy baton exchanges during rela ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Tishani Doshi on Small Days and Nights, writing about marriage and the ...

Xiaomi Redmi 7 review: Great design and all-round performance at the r ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.