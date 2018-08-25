App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 07:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lalu returns to Patna from Mumbai, to surrender before CBI

The Jharkhand High Court had yesterday refused to extend the provisional bail of the former Bihar chief minister and asked him to surrender by August 30 before the CBI court.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RJD president and fodder scam convict Lalu Prasad today returned to Patna from Mumbai, where he was treated at a hospital for three weeks, and would surrender before the CBI court at Ranchi next Thursday as per the Jharkhand High Court order.

It had on May 11 granted six weeks provisional bail to Prasad on medical grounds which was extended on several occasions, the last being till August 27.

Flanked by party leaders and workers at the airport here, Prasad refused to make comments on any issues citing the court order restraining him to speak to media. He said his health condition is not good.

"Bolna nahi hai. Instruction hai. Tabiyat theek nahi hai (I have not to speak (with media). There are instructions. My health is not good)," Prasad told reporters while on his way to his wife Rabri Devi's residence 10, Circular road.

related news

When pressed by journalists for his comment on Muzaffarpur shelter home sex scandal, Prasad reiterated that he has been barred from speaking on any issues in public.

Bhola Yadav, Prasad's close confidant and a MLA, told PTI that Prasad had gone to "Mumbai's Asian Heart Institute on August 6 for the treatment of heart and kidney infection and has returned to Patna today after 19 days. He would go to Ranchi on August 29 and will surrender before the CBI court on August 30."

Asked about Prasad's health condition, Yadav said that "he (Prasad) has got infections in his valve (heart) and kidney. Doctors of Asian Heart Institute have prescribed that Lalu ji be kept in a very sanitised and hygienic conditions. If someone visits his residence in Patna where he would stay till August 29, then the visiting person must be sanitised."

Yadav said that they would make an application before the CBI court at Ranchi for shifting Prasad to RIMS (Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences) but it will be up to the court as to where it refers Prasad.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 06:29 pm

tags #Bihar #CBI #India #Lalu Prasad Yadav #Politics #RJD

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.