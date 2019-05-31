App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 31, 2019 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Know your minister | Kiren Rijiju - Minister for Sports

Rijiju is considered the BJP's face in the Northeast, and campaigned aggressively for the party in the region

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Kiren Rijiju has been assigned the portfolio of Minister of State  (Independent  Charge) of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The 47-year old MP will also be MoS in the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Considered the face of the BJP in the Northeast, Rijiju is a lawyer by qualification. Rijiju won the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 from the Arunachal West seat. This was his second consecutive win from this constituency.

At a time when the BJP was trying to gain stronghold in the Northeast, Rijiju was one of the aggressive campaigners for the party in the region.

Under Modi 1.0, he was the MoS for home affairs. During that time, Olympic silver medalist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was sports minister.

related news

He had an early exposure to politics since his father was the first pro-term speaker of Arunachal Pradesh.

Rijiju has held posts in the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) from 2000-2005. Further, Rijiju was also an athlete in his school days and has participated in the National Games.

In the past, Kiren Rijiju has expressed concerns about the low performance of Indian sportspersons as well as governance issues.

He had pointed out that non-integration of sports with education at school and college levels, lack of support in terms of high-performance coaches were the key reasons behind the country's poor performance in competitive events.

Rijiju has also advocated the implementation of sports promotional schemes across the country to identify and promote sportspersons, including women, in the age group of 8-25 years. It is likely that he will drive the efforts of the Sports Authority of India in this endeavour.

In the Lok Sabha Elections, Rijiju defeated Congress candidate and former CM Nabam Tuki by a margin of 1,67,132 votes in the Arunachal West seat.
First Published on May 31, 2019 02:47 pm

tags #India #Kiren Rijiju #Modi Cabinet #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.