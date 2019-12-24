Jharkhand Election Results 2019 | Saryu Roy: BJP rebel defeats CM Raghubar Das in Jamshedpur East, lives up to 'giant killer' tag

Saryu Roy, known to be the 'giant killer' in Jharkhand politics, and someone who is infamous for digging up uncomfortable facts about tall leaders and sending them to jail, has done it again.

A member of outgoing Chief Minister Raghubar Das’ Cabinet, Roy had resigned and contested as an Independent from Jamshedpur (East) constituency, taking on Das and Congress’ candidate, Gourabh Vallabh. However, as early trends started trickling in, it became clear that the real contest is going to be between Das and Roy.

Even as a member of the Cabinet, Roy had raised his voice against the alleged corruption in the Das-led BJP government in Jharkhand. However, this gave him the reputation of one who raises his voice against his own party members. A BJP veteran, Roy has been credited with putting behind bars at least three chief ministers, including Lalu Prasad Yadav and Madhu Koda.

"I have raised issues regarding corruption in the Raghubar Das government within party fora, and even spoken to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2017. The Prime Minister was very responsive and had asked me to share my concerns with the party organisation," Roy had told The Hindu, adding that while party president Amit Shah had tried to patch things up between him and Das, he decided to leave the party after he was denied a ticket by the BJP.

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) veteran, Roy became a part of the BJP after the Emergency ended. According to reports, Roy has also received support from BJP’s old brass, which had been feeling slighted by Das.

Roy’s win from Jamshedpur (East), particularly, is also important.

The constituency area covers one of the two parts of Jamshedpur, a planned industrial town. The ‘Steel City’, established by Tata Group’s founder Jamsetji Tata, is known for housing India’s first private and largest iron and steel plant. The town’s economy largely runs on the steel plant and allied activities.

Moreover, Jamshedpur and surrounding areas, together, form one of the largest populated areas in Jharkhand.

Another feather in the cap for Roy is that he won from the constituency after chasing the outgoing chief minister, and then beating him to the finish line. Initially, Das was leading in his home turf, but eventually the margin kept decreasing, until it went in Roy's favour.