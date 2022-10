Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Image: PTI/File)

Security of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has been beefed up following a specific input about a threat to his life, an official said on Sunday. The State Intelligence Department (SID) on Saturday evening received specific input about the threat to the life of CM Shinde, the official said.

State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre confirmed the threat. "After specific information, we have taken necessary action and have increased the security of the chief minister," Dumbre said.