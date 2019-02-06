Goa mining dependents, MPs meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

A delegation of mining dependents and MPs from Goa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on February 6 over their demand for resumption of the iron ore extraction operations in the coastal state.

Goa's Town and Planning Minister Vijai Sardesai dubbed it as a "welcome sign" and claimed that if mining does not resume in the state, people will "react" in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Goa BJP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Tendulkar, South Goa Lok Sabha member Narendra Sawaikar and representatives of Goa Mining People's Front (GMPF) made a presentation before the prime minister in Delhi over issues plaguing the industry.

GPMF president Puti Gaonkar later said the prime minister heard them and assured to look into the matter.

"I tried to convince him that a solution to the mining crisis can be found legally," he said.

Gaonkar claimed that an amendment to the Goa, Daman and Diu Mining Concessions (Abolition and Declaration as Mining Leases) Act could revive the mining leases till 2037.

When contacted, Union minister Shripad Naik said the meeting was satisfactory and he was hopeful that the Centre would be able to provide a solution to the crisis.

Sardesai said the meeting reflects the government's concern towards those dependent on mining.

He said it was not clear whether the issue would be resolved in one go.

"But, at the onset, we can say it is a welcome sign," said Sardesai, the head of Goa Forward Party which is an ally of the BJP-led government in the coastal state.

Asked whether the BJP has made enough efforts towards resumption of mining in the state, he said what matters is if those steps have borne fruit.

Sardesai said mining has to resume or else people will "react" during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"This is an issue of livelihood of lakhs of Goans. If the issue is not resolved, then there is bound to be some effect...every action has a positive reaction...that way inaction will also have consequences," he remarked.

The mining operations, a key source of revenue to the government, came to a standstill in March last year following a Supreme Court order which quashed 88 mining leases.

The BJP-led state government has requested the Centre to amend the existing mining laws during the ongoing session of Parliament so that leases get extended.

The GMPF, an umbrella group of mining dependents - whose livelihood has been affected - had in December last year staged three-day protests in New Delhi demanding resumption of mining activities in the state.