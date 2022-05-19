English
    Former Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar joins BJP days after quitting party

    Jakhar, the former Punjab Congress chief, had quit the party on May 14

    May 19, 2022 / 02:12 PM IST

    Former Congress leader Sunil Jakhar joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 19. Jakhar, the former  Punjab Congress chief, had quit the party on May 14.

    "Three generations of my family served the Congress party over the last 50 years. Today, I have broken the 50-year-old tie with the Congress over issues of nationalism, unity and brotherhood in Punjab," Jakhar said after joining the BJP in presence of BJP national president JP Nadda.

    Jakhar, a Congress veteran, was recently issued a show-cause notice by the Congress leadership over his criticism of former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi.

    Jakhar, a prominent non-Sikh face of Punjab, is the second Congress leader to join hands with the BJP's after former CM Captain Amarinder Singh allied his party with the BJP.

    "I welcome Sunil Jakhar to Bharatiya Janata Party. He is an experienced political leader who made a name for himself during his political career. I am confident he will play a big role in strengthening the party in Punjab," Nadda said.

    Jakhar had resigned on a day when Congress party was holding a three-day brainstorming session in Rajasthan’s Udaipur. Last month, the Congress' disciplinary panel had recommended that Jakhar be suspended from the party for two years and removed from all posts.



    first published: May 19, 2022
