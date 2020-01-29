Delhi election: Here are the factors that will impact the capital contest

Despite the capital city reeling in biting cold, the political climate in Delhi is heating up. Elections to the 70-member assembly are scheduled for February 8 and the contenders have drawn the battle lines.

The polls are apparently bipolar contest between the incumbent Aam Aadmi Party government and the BJP. The Congress, which finished last, having won zero seats in the last assembly elections, is contesting to improve its tally in its erstwhile bastion.

While incumbent chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is looking to get re-elected, BJP and Congress have not declared their chief ministerial candidates. The BJP has, however, mentioned that the elections will be fought under the leadership of PM Modi.

The months ahead of polls had seen many dramatic events unfold in the city. Here are some of the issues that the Delhi elections will be fought on:

CAA protests

Although protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) have been happening across the country, Delhi has garnered special attention on two accounts – the protests in Jamia Millia Islamia University and Shaheen Bagh.

Anti-CAA protests in Jamia had taken a violent turn when Delhi Police had barged into the campus and allegedly assaulted students, even those who were in the library or at the mosque at that time. Excesses by the Delhi Police were condemned by students across the country and even abroad, including those belonging to the Ivy League.

Shaheen Bagh, on the other hand, is a peaceful sit-in, with women protesters persevering against the cold conditions in the city but refusing to budge from their demand of withdrawing CAA and abandoning a nation-wide NRC (National Register of Citizens). The dharna has caused traffic snarls in the city, with several seeking the court’s intervention to displace the protest.

Delhi saw violent protests in other areas too, including Seelampur, Jafrabad, Daryaganj and other pockets in east and south-east Delhi, where protesters set vehicles ablaze. Meanwhile, Jama Masjid in the Walled City saw a massive turnout for candle-light vigils against CAA. Bhim Army chief and Dalit leader Chandrashekhar Azad was also present during a protest at Jama Masjid, and was later detained by Delhi Police.

From a political perspective, the BJP has claimed that AAP and its supporters are fomenting tension on the ground and misleading people over CAA. However, AAP has condemned the violence and claimed to have spoken to the Ministry of Home Affairs on alleged excesses by the Delhi Police, which falls under the Centre’s purview.

Experts believe that the result of the election will show the mirror on the political significance of CAA.

JNU impasse

Students of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) have been protesting against a hike in the hostel fee since late October last year. They claim that the Vice Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has not paid heed to their demands and are seeking his ouster.

However, on January 5, masked miscreants barged into the university campus and attacked students and teachers alike; vandalising the premises. JNU Students Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh was seriously injured in the attack. The incident has polarised the youth, with the administration naming students belonging to the Left parties for vandalism, while JNUSU accusing RSS-backed ABVP of orchestrating the attack.

Lawyers vs Delhi Police

Law and order had gone for a toss in November last year, with lawyers and Delhi Police embroiled in clashes over a parking squabble. While the lawyers claimed that the police thrashed one of the advocates inside a station, the police denied those charges and said that they were attacked first.

The lawyers had gone on a three-day strike, with the Bar Council condemning the violence. Viral videos of lawyers attacking policemen had emerged on social media, following which, the Delhi Police led an unprecedented protest from the police headquarters at ITO.

Kejriwal had met the lawyers who were injured in the clashes, which he said was an “unfortunate” event while emphasizing on good relations between the two. He even said that the Delhi government will bear all the medical expense of the injured lawyers.

While AAP named Delhi Police the “armed wing of BJP”, Delhi BJP chief appealed to both parties to “resolve the dispute amicably” so that “anti-social elements or terrorists” cannot take advantage of the situation.

Onion Prices

Prices of onion had sky-rocketed in the last couple of months because of shortage in of the crop after a delayed and erratic monsoon. The essential ingredient, which is sold at an average of Rs 30-40 per kg, had shot to Rs 120-150 per kg in various cities, including Delhi.

Onion prices have had the power to dethrone governments, and hence was used as fodder by AAP against the saffron party. Kejriwal alleged that the Centre was not giving onion at a controlled price to Delhi, while BJP alleged that the AAP government cancelled an order of four truckloads of daily onion supply to the capital.

When the ruling government in Delhi declared that it will sell onion at a subsidised cost by cracking down on hoarders, BJP claimed that it was buying onion for even cheaper from the Centre.

Toxic Air

Delhi, yet again, witnessed bouts of toxic air quality days post-Diwali with the Air Quality Index crossing 500 in certain areas. In what might seem like a natural phenomenon pronounced by cold and most air with slow wind speeds, air pollution was heavily politicised by both AAP and BJP.

While Kejriwal rolled out the Odd-Even scheme in an attempt to reduce vehicular traffic, BJP leader Vijay Goel was seen openly flouting the norms and paying the penalty. Later, AAP accused the saffron party for not attending the parliamentary debate on the topic, while BJP accused Kejriwal of not doing enough to curb pollution.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Delhi Gautam Gambhir was caught in cross hairs for skipping a key parliamentary meet on the deteriorating air quality in the capital.

This election, both parties have promised better air quality in their poll promises.

Water

The AAP government provides free water (conditional) to Delhi and has promised to continue to do so if re-elected. However, weeks ahead of elections water had become a contentious issue in the capital, with Union Minister Prakash Javadekar claiming that Delhi has fared the worst in water quality. He cited a BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) report to back his claims.

However, Arvind Kejriwal refuted Javadekar’s claims, saying water was fit for consumption as per the guidelines of WHO (World Health Organisation). He cited an extensive report by Delhi Jal Board which said that only 1.43 percent of the over 1.55 lakh water samples collected from across the city were unsatisfactory.

Both parties have promised 24X7 supply of piped water.