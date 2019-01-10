App
Last Updated : | Source: PTI

Creating 'hurdles' is AAP government's behavioural pattern, alleges Hardeep Singh Puri

The Housing and Urban Affairs minister said his officers are currently examining the conditions imposed by the Delhi Cabinet, while approving the Phase IV of the Delhi Metro on December 21 last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Delhi government has such a behavioural pattern that they always create "hurdles", Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri alleged on January 9, days after the AAP dispensation imposed a condition of 50-50 sharing in operational losses in the Metro Phase IV. The Housing and Urban Affairs minister said his officers are currently examining the conditions imposed by the Delhi Cabinet, while approving the Phase IV of the Delhi Metro on December 21 last year.

After its nod to the much-delayed metro project, the Arvind Kejriwal government has now sent the same to the ministry.

"We are committed to executing the Metro Phase IV. After obstructing the project for four years, especially two years, they have sent some approvals, but they have such a behaviourial pattern that they always create hurdles," Puri told PTI on the sidelines of an event.

The Union minister said as he earlier stated, he would "open a box of sweets" only after he looks into the Delhi government's detailed approvals.

First Published on Jan 10, 2019 11:00 am

tags #Aam Aadmi Party #Arvind Kejriwal #Delhi #India #Politics #Real Estate

