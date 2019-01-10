Creating 'hurdles' is AAP government's behavioural pattern, alleges Hardeep Singh Puri

The Delhi government has such a behavioural pattern that they always create "hurdles", Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri alleged on January 9, days after the AAP dispensation imposed a condition of 50-50 sharing in operational losses in the Metro Phase IV. The Housing and Urban Affairs minister said his officers are currently examining the conditions imposed by the Delhi Cabinet, while approving the Phase IV of the Delhi Metro on December 21 last year.

After its nod to the much-delayed metro project, the Arvind Kejriwal government has now sent the same to the ministry.

"We are committed to executing the Metro Phase IV. After obstructing the project for four years, especially two years, they have sent some approvals, but they have such a behaviourial pattern that they always create hurdles," Puri told PTI on the sidelines of an event.

The Union minister said as he earlier stated, he would "open a box of sweets" only after he looks into the Delhi government's detailed approvals.

"We will open a box of sweets only when a formal announcement for the Metro Phase IV project is made," Puri had said last year soon after Delhi Transport minister Kailash Gahlot assured people that the Metro Phase IV project would be approved in the next cabinet meeting.

Asked whether his ministry will agree with the AAP government's conditions, Puri said, "Our ministry will announce how we propose to go. We are examining them (conditions)."

The fresh tussle between the Centre and the Delhi government appears to be brewing after the Aam Aadmi Party dispensation imposed a condition of 50-50 per cent operational loss sharing, while giving approval to the Phase IV of the Delhi Metro.

On January 3, Gahlot had said the Centre was "conspiring" to obstruct the Metro Phase IV project on the pretext of operating loss issue.

"In a conspiracy, the Centre is planning to stop work (on Metro Phase IV). We have heard that a hurdle will be created and the Delhi government will bear the entire operating loss," Gahlot had said.