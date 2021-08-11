Considering revision of income criteria to determine OBC creamy layer, govt tells Rajya Sabha

The question relating to income criterial of OBC creamy layer was raised in the Rajya Sabha (File image)

The central government is considering to revise the income limit to determine members of the 'creamy layer' among the other backward classes (OBC), Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Sushri Pratima Bhoumik informed the Rajya Sabha on August 11.

"A proposal for revision of the income criteria for determining the creamy layer amongst the OBCs is under consideration of the government," Bhoumik stated in a written reply.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Welfare of OBCs had, in July last year, recommended raising the income limit to Rs 15 lakh per annum, news agency PTI had reported citing sources.

The annual income ceiling is to be revised at every three years, and as per the last revision order issued in 2017, it is fixed at Rs 8 lakh. The previous threshold was set as Rs 6 lakh in 2013.

At present, those with a gross annual income above the stated amount are included in the creamy layer, and are considered as economically and educationally advanced.

While the OBCs are entitled to 27 percent reservation in government jobs and state-run educational institutions, members of the creamy layer are not eligible for government-sponsored educational and professional benefit programs.

OBC leaders have been exerting pressure on the government to increase the income threshold at the earliest. The revision should have been made by September 2020 as the law requires the Centre to revise the income limit at every three years, said G Karunanidhy, general secretary of the All India OBC Federation.