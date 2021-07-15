Congress to corner govt on COVID-19, Rafale, price rise in Parliament session

Sources said the issues to be raised during the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 19 were discussed at a meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group on Wednesday, which was chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi and attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The Congress will seek to corner the government on the issues of Covid mismanagement, border disputes with China, farmers' agitation, the Rafale deal and fuel prices in the upcoming session of Parliament, with party leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Mallikarjun Kharge leading the charge in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha respectively.

Sources said the issues to be raised during the monsoon session of Parliament starting July 19 were discussed at a meeting of the Congress parliamentary strategy group on Wednesday, which was chaired by party chief Sonia Gandhi and attended by former prime minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

The leaders also decided to raise the issues of unemployment, price rise and the condition of the economy during the monsoon session and demand a discussion on those.

The opposition party will also raise the issue of an alleged attack on cooperative federalism and constitutional rights.

Besides Mr Chowdhury and Mr Kharge, the virtual meeting was also attended by the Congress''s deputy leaders in both houses, Gaurav Gogoi (Lok Sabha) and Anand Sharma (Rajya Sabha), and AICC general secretary K C Venugopal.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Congress chief whips in both houses Jairam Ramesh and K Suresh, besides Manickam Tagore and Manish Tewari also attended the meeting that lasted over an hour.

Mr Chowdhury will lead the charge in the Lok Sabha, contrary to reports that he may be replaced as the leader of the Congress in the Lower House of Parliament. The opposition party had rejected such reports as unfounded.

The sources said the Congress would soon work out its floor coordination strategy with other opposition parties to strongly raise the issues in Parliament.

A meeting of opposition leaders is also likely later this week.