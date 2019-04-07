App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2019 03:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress releases manifesto for Odisha elections

With a focus on farmers, youth, women, tribals and dalits, the 32-page document titled "Your Voice Your Choice" also promised to give Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the 'NYAY' scheme as announced by the AICC.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Odisha Congress on April 7 released its manifesto for the upcoming polls making a slew of promises, including waiver of crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh per family and 33 percent reservation for women in government jobs, parliament and assembly.

With a focus on farmers, youth, women, tribals and dalits, the 32-page document titled "Your Voice Your Choice" also promised to give Rs 72,000 each to five crore poor families under the 'NYAY' scheme as announced by the AICC.

With Odisha going for simultaneous assembly election and Lok Sabha polls, the state unit of the party released the separate manifesto which promised concrete steps to address issues such as unemployment, farm distress, safety and empowerment of women besides uplift of tribals and dalits.

Releasing the manifesto in the presence of senior party leaders, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik said, an assistance of Rs 6,000 per month under the NYAY scheme, would be transferred directly to the account of the woman of an eligible family.

related news

Promising employment for all, the manifesto said one person in every family will have a job, either in the public or private sector, while the jobless will be entitled to an unemployment allowance of Rs 3,000 per month.

All contractual workers in the public sector will be regularised while there shall be no contractual employment in teaching, healthcare and social security services, the manifesto said.

It also promised land to the landless and home to homeless. A five-year plan will be unveiled to provide homestead land to every landless family in a village and shelter for every urban homeless family.

Noting that Congress is committed to give the farmers their due, the manifesto said crop loans up to Rs 2 lakh per family will be waived within the first 10 days if the party is voted to power, while loans repaid after March 31, 2018 would be reimbursed.

Announcing a minimun support price of Rs 2,600 per quintal for paddy, the manifesto said every farming family will get a special financial assistance of Rs 10,000 annually for the next three years. There will be guaranteed remunerative price for all major farm and forest produce, it said.

Access to irrigation, affordable electricity and seeds would be provided for all and farmers above the age of 60 years will get a monthly pension of Rs 1500.

On women empowerment, the manifesto promised to enforce 33 percent reservation for them in central and state government jobs in addition to a quota of 33 percent in parliament and state assembly.

Free education at all levels and financial assistance would be provided to needy families for their daughter's marriage, while Rs 2000 monthly pension will be given to widows and single women above 60 years of age, it said.

It promised that Anganwadi workers would be taken on regular service with a higher pay of Rs 9,000 per month.

The Congress also promised to raise an incubation fund or Rs one crore in each block to support women entrepreneurs.

On tribal welfare, the manifesto said all forest offence cases, except those involving criminal acts, will be withdrawan in the first 100 days of forming government, while management of forest resources will be vested with Gram Sabhas and PESA Act, 1996 will be implemented within 100 days ot the party forming government.

Voicing concern over the rising atrocities against dalits, the party said exclusive dalit protection cells and special courts will be formed to expedite cases of atrocities. Manual scavanging will be abolished and landless dalits will get priority in land distribution and all reserved vacancies in government jobs will be filled within a year, the manifesto said.

The party manifesto said a comprehensive state education policy will be brought within a year and right to education will be extended up to Class 12, while allocation for education will be raised to at least 20 percent of the budget.
First Published on Apr 7, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #India #NYAY scheme #Odisha Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Uproar After Injury on ‘Deplorable’ Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch

‘Your Karma Will Catch Up With You’: Rahul Gandhi Warns PM Modi ov ...

Justice Pradeep Nandrajog Sworn in as Chief Justice of Bombay High Cou ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs KKR Match in Jaipur: Kolkata Knight Riders ...

Virtuosity: Milind Deora Exclusive On Congress’ Mumbai Plan

Taunting Oppn Over 40 PM Faces, BJP Releases 'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar ...

French President Emmnuel Macron to Declare April 7 as Commemoration Da ...

Turkey Slams Benjamin Netanyahu's 'Irresponsible' Remarks on West Bank ...

Akhilesh Yadav Lashes Out At BJP For Polarisation Of Society

Analysing the Congress take on media in its manifesto

Lost in the Brexit maze: What happens next in Britain?

Income Tax dept notifies ITR forms for individuals and companies for a ...

RBI monetary policy: 25 bps rate cut not enough, but inflation and mon ...

Will borrowers get the full benefit of the latest RBI rate cut?

Market ends higher for the seventh week: Tata Motors top gainer, BPCL ...

Rebound in job growth pushes Wall Street higher, trade hopes add to op ...

Polycab India IPO opens today: Should you subscribe?

Oil prices firm as Libya supply risks mount

Non-BJP candidates in Mizoram vow to fight citizenship bill 'tooth and ...

Rising cow vigilantism curbs cattle trade in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana; f ...

Mouni Roy on RAW, the upcoming Brahmastra, and how her transition from ...

World Health Day 2019: Technology, analytics are revolutionising healt ...

Malaysia Open 2019: Lin Dan heralds return with well-crafted victory o ...

China imparting 'patriotic education' to Tibetan monks and nuns infuri ...

Atal Setu, a new bridge in Bihar over troubled Kosi, raises risk of hi ...

Windham-Campbell Prize winning author Danielle McLaughlin on the power ...

US says has received sufficient H-1B visas in just five days to meet 6 ...

IPL 2019 Live Score, DC vs RCB: Kagiso Rabada stars in DC innings as R ...

Preity Zinta, Ness Wadia GoAir fiasco: Airline denies allegations, say ...

When perfectionist Aamir Khan bumped into his favourite actor Chiranje ...

Avengers Endgame: Robert Downey Jr, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and M ...

Like father, like son! Taimur Ali Khan poses just like his father Saif ...

For Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya love is in the air, quite lit ...

'83: Ranveer Singh and team indulge in a Bollywood jam session, see vi ...

Happy birthday Jeetendra: 5 classic dance numbers that define his wack ...

The title and first look poster of Rajinikanth's next film with Muruga ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.