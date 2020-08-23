172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|congress-crisis-punjab-cm-amarinder-singh-opposes-leadership-change-says-gandhis-are-right-fit-for-leadership-5744911.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 06:53 PM IST

Congress crisis: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh opposes leadership change, says Gandhis are 'right fit for leadership'

The Punjab chief minister’s statement comes in response to a letter written by more than 20 top leaders of the party, seeking to shake up the order within the Congress party and introspect into the recent electoral losses.

Moneycontrol News

Sonia Gandhi may have decided to step down as Congress party chief, but Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh still believes the members of the Gandhi family are the right fit for a leadership role.

Defending the Gandhis, he said on August 23 that the recent electoral defeats should not be the basis for seeking a change in leadership.

According to an NDTV report, Singh has said the Congress party would be making a mistake if they downplay the importance and sway of the family that has been selflessly committed to the party and made unimaginable sacrifices for the same. He further said that the Gandhis helped the Congress party stand “like a rock in the path of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ambition to divide the country on the lines of caste and religion”.

Close

The Punjab chief minister’s statement comes in response to a letter written by more than 20 top leaders of the party, seeking to shake up the order within the Congress party and introspect into the recent electoral losses.

Sonia Gandhi, the interim president of the Congress party, has, however, informed her aides that she is willing to step down as party chief. But the Punjab CM is evidently unhappy with the demand for shuffling the ranks.

Stating that bedrock of Constitutional strength is under threat at the moment and India needs strong and united Opposition, he said: “The move by these leaders to demand a re-haul of the party at this critical juncture would be detrimental to its interests and interests of the nation.”

Insisting the Gandhis are the right fit for the leadership role, he said there is no one else in the party right now who can lead the pack efficiently.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also echoed his sentiments and tweeted: “Sonia ji and Rahul ji are the ray of hope for us in every challenge. We are all with you. Crores of workers and countrymen of Chhattisgarh and country are with you.”
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 06:53 pm

tags #Congress party #Gandhi family #Indian National Congress #Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh

