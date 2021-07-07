MARKET NEWS

Cabinet reshuffle | Congress turncoat Jyotiraditya Scindia gets Civil Aviation Ministry

Jyotiraditya Scindia will be replacing Hardeep Singh Puri, who had held the post of Civil Aviation Minister since 2019.

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 10:39 PM IST
Jyotiraditya Scindia

Jyotiraditya Scindia

Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, who was inducted into the Union Cabinet on July 7 following the mega reshuffle, has been given charge of the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

He will be replacing Hardeep Singh Puri, who had held the post since 2019.

Notably, Jyotiraditya’s father Madhav Rao Scindia also held the post of Civil Aviation Minister from 1991 to 1993, when Congress leader PV Narasimha Rao had formed the government at the Centre.

Jyotiraditya Scindia is among the 43 ministers who took oath at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on July 7.

Political analysts and experts had speculated that the Scindia scion will make his way into Modi Cabinet 2.0, as his resignation along with two dozen members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) led to the collapse of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh last year.

Jyotiraditya Scindia was once a staunch critic of the NDA government and a close friend of former Congress supremo Rahul Gandhi. However, the Congress loyalist switched parties after he was denied a leadership role in Madhya Pradesh.
Tags: #Cabinet reshuffle #Civil Aviation Minister #Jyotiraditya Scindia
first published: Jul 7, 2021 10:39 pm

