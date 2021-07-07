Cabinet Reshuffle | All you need to know about these 10 leaders to be inducted in PM Modi's Council of Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As many as 43 leaders will take oath as ministers in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet on July 7.

This is the first cabinet reshuffle since the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in 2019.

The Council of Ministers will have 12 ministers belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), including two cabinet ministers. It will have record eight ministers belonging to Schedule Tribes (ST), including three cabinet ministers. Also, there will be 27 ministers of Other Backward Classes (OBC), including five cabinet ministers, they said. Five ministers will be representing minorities.

The new Cabinet will reportedly have 11 women ministers, including two cabinet ministers. The average age of the new council of ministers will be 58 years. The average age of the present Council is 61. As many as 14 Ministers, including six Cabinet ministers, will be below 50 years in age.

Here are 10 important faces of PM Modi's new Cabinet who took oath on July 7:

1. Narayan Tatu Rane, 69

-Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra

-Presently Rajya Sabha MP for Maharashtra, serving his first term.

- Six-time MLA and one-time MLC in Maharashtra.

-As a minister in Maharashtra, Rane has handled important portfolios like Industries, Revenue, Ports & Animal Husbandry.

-Served in the Income Tax Department from 1971 to 1984.

-Rane is class 10th pass.

2. Sarbananda Sonowal, 58

-First Chief Minister of Assam (2016-2021) and two-time MLA

-Former Union Minister of State (Independent charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Sports and Youth Affairs under PM Narendra Modi.

-He has an LLB from Guwahati University.

3. Jyotiraditya M Scindia, 50

-Rajya Sabha MP from Madhya Pradesh, serving his 5th term as MP.

-A former leader of the Congress who had defected to the BJP last year. His defection was said to have led to the downfall of the Kamal Nath-led Congress government in Madhya Pradesh and thus paving way for the formation of the BJP government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

-Former Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Power.

-Union Minister of State for Commerce & Communications in Manmohan Singh government.

-Comes from an illustrious royal lineage, the House of Scindias, who once ruled Gwalior

- Has been the president of Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association.

-An MBA from Stanford University and BA from Harvard University

4. Ashwini Vaishnaw, 51

-A Rajya Sabha MP for Odisha.

- As former IAS Officer of the 1994 batch, he handled important responsibilities over 15 years and was particularly known for his contribution to the PPP framework in Infrastructure while he served as a deputy secretary in the PMO of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

-Has held leadership roles across major global companies such as General Electric and Siemens.

-Has an MBA from Wharton School, Pennysylvania University and MTech from IIT Kanpur.

5. Bhupender Yadav, 52

- A Rajya Sabha MP for Rajasthan, serving his 2nd term.

- Known for his leadership across many Parliamentary Committees.

-Was an Advocate in the Supreme Court and also served as Government Counsel for important Commissions including, Liberhan Commission which investigated the 1992 demolition of the Babri Masjid and the Justice Wadhwa Commission which investigated the murder of Australian Missionary Graham Staines, prior to beginning his political career.

-Has an LLB from Government College, Ajmer.

6. Meenakashi Lekhi, 54

-Lok Sabha MP for New Delhi, serving her 2nd term as MP.

-She has also been a Member of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC).

-She is a member of many parliamentary committees and also the chairperson of the Committee on Privileges in the Lok Sabha. She is also a chairperson of the parliamentary committee on Public Undertakings. She is also chairperson of the parliamentary committee examining the Personal Data Protection Bill.

-She is a Supreme Court Lawyer and Social Worker and studied LLB at Delhi University.

7. Shantanu Thakur, 38

-A Lok Sabha MP for Bongaon in West Bengal, serving his 1 st term as MP.

-Senior leader of the Matua community.

-In the 2019 general election, Thakur became the first non-TMC MP to be elected in this constituency since its delimitation. He is the son of ex-Bengal Minister Manjul Krishna Thakur.

-Holds a BA in English from Karnataka State Open University and Diploma in Hospitality Management.

8. Bharati Pravin Pawar, 42

- A first-time Lok Sabha MP for Dindori in Maharashtra.

-Has served as Member of Nashik Zila Parishad and worked for eradicating malnutrition and providing clean drinking water.

- Before joining public life, she was a Medical Practitioner.

- Holds an MBBS degree from NDMVPS Medical College, Nashik.

9. Bishweswar Tudu, 56

-First-time Lok Sabha MP for Mayurbhanj in Odisha.

-Hails from the Cuttack region of Odisha.

-Prior to his political career, he worked as a Senior Engineer in Water Resources Department in Odisha.

-Holds a Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Utkalmani Gopabandhu Institute of Engineering, Rourkela.

10. Nisith Pramanik, 35

-First-time Lok Sabha MP for Cooch Behar in West is the youngest member of Team Modi.

-He has also worked as an Assistant Teacher in a Primary School.

- He has a BCA degree.