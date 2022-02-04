Budget Session 2022: Bill to amend Preamble to Constitution can be introduced, says Rajya Sabha deputy speaker

Rajya Sabha (File image)

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh said on February 4 that the Private Member’s Bill that seeks to replace the word 'socialist' with 'equitable' in the Preamble to the Constitution, among other changes, can be introduced in the House.

Amid protests by Opposition members of Parliament, Singh had on December 3, during Winter Session of Parliament, reserved his decision to allow the introduction of this Bill to amend the Preamble to the Constitution.

Singh, who had initially allowed the introduction of the bill, later reserved his decision on it after a consensus was reached following protests by RJD MP Manoj Jha, among others.

Follow Live Updates on Winter Session of Parliament Here

On February 4, during the discussion of Private Member’s Bill in the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, Singh reiterated what he had said in the Winter Session that the Bill does not require the assent of the President as pointed out by Jha.

“As regards the objection raised by Manoj Jha that the Bill doesn’t have the previous sanction or recommendation of the President, I may clarify here, that there is no such requirement for introduction of the Bill under reference," Singh said. Therefore, there is no question of any doubt on the admissibility for introduction seeking to amend the Preamble to the Constitution, he said.

"Be that as it may, the Bill has been listed in today’s agenda for introduction. The House may decide about the manner of disposal of motion of the Bill when moved by KJ Alphons,” the Rajya Sabha deputy speaker said.

Also, read : MC Interview | Socialism has lost its meaning, says KJ Alphons, who seeks to amend Preamble to Constitution

The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021, moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader KJ Alphons in the Upper House, seeks to replace the word 'socialist' with 'equitable' in the Preamble to the Constitution, among other changes.

After the deputy speaker’s remarks, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that neither the council of states nor the House had a mandate to amend the Preamble to the Constitution.

BJD MP Amar Patnaik said that earlier two changes were brought in the Preamble to the Constitution by the 42nd amendment. “Two words socialist and secular were inserted in the Constitution. So, it is not that the Preamble cannot be changed,” he said.

Later, when the deputy speaker called Alphons’ name for moving the motion for introduction of the Bill. But he was not present in the House. Calls and text messages to Alphons did not elicit any response.

Also, read: Explained | What is a Private Member’s Bill? How does it differ from government Bills?

The Bill also suggests changing the words “equality of status and of opportunity” in the Preamble to “equality of status and of opportunity to be born, to be fed, to be educated, to get a job and to be treated with dignity”. It has proposed to add “access to information technology” in the objectives of the Preamble.

In an earlier interview with MoneyControl, Alphons, the politician from Kerala and former Union minister of state for culture and tourism, had said that the Bill was in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s action of empowering the people at the lowest level and that it wants words 'socialist' that carries “political connotations of the Russian socialist era” to be removed from the Preamble.

No Private Member’s Bill, introduced on Fridays, has been passed by the Parliament since 1970. Till date, the Parliament has passed 14 such Bills, six of them in 1956.