Parliament Live Updates: Congress, DMK MPs stage walk out from Rajya Sabha over Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET Bill

Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha reconvened on the fifth day of Budget Session of Parliament on February 4. Both the Houses of Parliament are debating Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. On February 3, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the Congress leadership for questioning the government on February 3, a day after a day after Congress

leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre saying that the government has formed 'two Indias'. "The country needs to come out of 'India is Indira, Indira is India' mentality as they cannot look above the Gandhi family," Naqvi said speaking in Rajya Sabha.

Earlier in the day, the Upper House reconvened for the fourth day of Budget Session. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, in his opening remarks, said it was delightful to watch quality debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President on February 2. Naidu also said he is examining the privilege motions moved against Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw for 'misleading' parliament on the Pegasus issue, according to a PTI report. The Parliament on February 2 debated Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to the joint session of Parliament delivered on January 31.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking in Lok Sabha attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening. Speaking first from the Opposition side on the motion, Gandhi said the address to a joint sitting of Parliament didn’t touch the central challenges facing the country and was a "list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision. Earlier, in Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, hit out at the BJP-led Central government for failing to address the problem of unemployment in the country. Kharge said the government should have provided 15 crore jobs, if it kept its two crore-per-year jobs promise made in 2014.