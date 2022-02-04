MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
    Live now
    auto refresh
    February 04, 2022 / 11:56 AM IST

    Parliament Live Updates: Congress, DMK MPs stage walk out from Rajya Sabha over Tamil Nadu's anti-NEET Bill

    Parliament Live Updates: The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the houses.

    Parliament Live Updates: Rajya Sabha reconvened on the fifth day of Budget Session of Parliament on February 4. Both the Houses of Parliament are debating Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. On February 3, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi slammed the Congress leadership for questioning the government on February 3, a day after a day after Congress

    leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre saying that the government has formed 'two Indias'. "The country needs to come out of 'India is Indira, Indira is India' mentality as they cannot look above the Gandhi family," Naqvi said speaking in Rajya Sabha.

    Earlier in the day, the Upper House reconvened for the fourth day of Budget Session. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, in his opening remarks, said it was delightful to watch quality debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President on February 2. Naidu also said he is examining the privilege motions moved against Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw for 'misleading' parliament on the Pegasus issue, according to a PTI report. The Parliament on February 2 debated Motion of Thanks on the President's Address to the joint session of Parliament delivered on January 31.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaking in Lok Sabha attacked the government alleging that two Indias, one for the rich and one for the poor, have been created and the gap between them was widening. Speaking first from the Opposition side on the motion, Gandhi said the address to a joint sitting of Parliament didn’t touch the central challenges facing the country and was a "list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision. Earlier, in Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, hit out at the BJP-led Central government for failing to address the problem of unemployment in the country. Kharge said the government should have provided 15 crore jobs, if it kept its two crore-per-year jobs promise made in 2014.

    The Budget Session of the Parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to both the houses. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented Budget 2022-23 on February 1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply on February 8. The session is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic . The timings of the session of both the houses will be staggered with the Rajya Sabha sitting from 10 am to 3 pm and Lok Sabha from 4 pm to 9 pm. The session will continue till April 8, with a month-long break after the first part culminates on February 11.
    • February 04, 2022 / 12:28 PM IST

      Parliament Live Updates : Committed to form committee on MSP: Agriculture Minister in Rajya Sabha

      Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on February 4 said in the Rajya Sabha that the government was committed to form a committee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) and related issues. Members from farmer's unions, experts and other stakeholders will be the part of the committee, Tomar said in response to an answer in the Upper House. The Ministr assured that once the upcoming assembly elections are over, process to form the committee will be completed.

    • February 04, 2022 / 11:37 AM IST

      Parliament Live Updates : ​​All you need to know about Tamil Nadu’s resistance to NEET

      The agitation against NEET in Tamil Nadu is said to have originated among the economically weaker aspirants in the state’s hinterland who have to compete with affluent students of urban areas. The resistance escalated in September 2017 when S Anitha, a Dalit aspirant, died by suicide. This was after the Supreme Court refused on August 22, 2017, to grant Tamil Nadu exemption from NEET. Anitha was one of the respondents in the case.

      READ: Tamil Nadu’s resistance to NEET: All you need to know

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • February 04, 2022 / 11:00 AM IST

      Parliament Live Updates : Congress MP gives Adjournment Motion Notice in Lok Sabha

      Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss Tamil Nadu governor returning the Bill exempting the state from NEET medical examination

    • February 04, 2022 / 10:38 AM IST

      Parliament Live Updates : Congress, DMK stage walk out from Rajya Sabha  

      Congress, DMK, and TMC on February 3 staged walkout from Rajya Sabha following sloganeering over Tamil Nadu governor returning the Bill exempting the state from NEET medical exam. The governor had on February 3 returned the Bill to the speaker of Tamil Nadu Assembly for its reconsideration by the House with an opinion that it is against the interests of the students, especially those from rural and economically poor backgrounds. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on September 13 passed a Bill seeking the state's exemption from the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – an all India test mandatory for students who wish to pursue undergraduate medical (MBBS), dental (BDS) and other AYUSH courses in government and private institutions.

    • February 04, 2022 / 10:25 AM IST

      Parliament Live Updates : Congress defends Rahul's 'two Indias' comment

      The Rajya Sabha has reconvened on the fifth day of Budget Session of Parliament and both the Houses of Parliament are debating Motion of Thanks to the President's Address. On February 3, several Congress leaders came out in defence of party leader Rahul Gandhi after he faced criticism for his "two Indias" comment in Parliament, with Mallikarjun Kharge saying the country has two faces, one for the rich and the other for the poor, and the gap between the two is widening. The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha said Gandhi has only pointed out that no steps are being taken to bridge the gap between the rich and the poor. 

    • ADVERTISEMENT

    News

    see more See More

    Video of the day

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Managing Money | Rules of investing in various asset classes

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.