BJP to hold nationwide dharna on May 5 against 'violence unleashed by TMC workers' in Bengal

The BJP Bengal unit has alleged that six of its workers were killed in the post-poll violence, and the party office in Hooghly was set on fire by the TMC workers.

Moneycontrol News
May 03, 2021 / 10:47 PM IST
BJP president JP Nadda would visit Bengal on May 4-5 to meet the party workers allegedly attacked by TMC cadres (File image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would hold a nationwide 'dharna' on May 5 to protest against the "violence unleashed by TMC workers" in West Bengal, the party said in a statement issued on May 3.

The announcement came a day after the BJP was defeated in the West Bengal assembly elections by the incumbent Trinamool Congress (TMC). Subsequently, the BJP alleged that its ground workers and party offices were attacked by the TMC cadres.

"The BJP has announced a nationwide dharna on 5th May against the widespread violence unleashed by TMC workers post the election results in West Bengal. This protest will be held following all Covid protocols across all organisational mandals of the BJP," the party stated on Twitter.

"BJP national president JP Nadda would be visiting Bengal on May 4-5, in view of the wide spread post results retributive violence unleashed on BJP workers and supporters by criminal elements in the TMC cadre," the party further tweeted.

Also Read: Assembly Election Result 2021 | Mamata Banerjee keeps BJP at bay in Bengal, but loses Nandigram to Suvendu Adhikari

The BJP Bengal unit has alleged that six of its workers "have been killed" in the post-poll violence, News 18 reported. Party leader Suvendu Adhikari alleged that his convoy was also targeted by alleged Trinamool workers.

The BJP has also alleged that one of its party offices in Hooghly district was set on fire by TMC workers.

Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar held a meeting with Home Secretary, DGP and Kolkata Commissioner of Police to discuss the law and order situation. He asked both the top officials to act against the violent elements and restore law and order in the affected regions.

The Centre, amidst the reports of attacks on BJP workers, sought a report from the state government over the "post-poll violence".

“MHA has asked West Bengal Government for a report on the post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state,” the Union Home Ministry spokesperson tweeted.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #BJP #JP Nadda #TMC #West Bengal Assembly Election 2021 #West Bengal election result 2021
first published: May 3, 2021 10:47 pm

