MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

BJP announces candidates for assembly bypolls of three states

The BJP has announced Subhash Pirajirao Savane from Deglur (SC) assembly constituency of Maharashtra. The saffron party has fielded K. Ladinthara from Tuirial (ST) assembly seat in Mizoram.

IANS
October 03, 2021 / 03:33 PM IST
Representational image.

Representational image.

The BJP on October 3 announced candidates for assembly bypolls of Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana. The BJP has fielded former Telangana health minister Etela Rajender from Huzurabad.

In a statement, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh said, "The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) has decided following names for By-elections of Maharashtra, Mizoram and Telangana."

The BJP has announced Subhash Pirajirao Savane from Deglur (SC) assembly constituency of Maharashtra. The saffron party has fielded K. Ladinthara from Tuirial (ST) assembly seat in Mizoram.

In June, Rajender joined the BJP after resigning from TRS. In May, he was dropped from Telanganda cabinet over allegations of land grabbing in Medak district. He had said that he was unfairly targeted.

On September 28, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the poll schedule to fill vacancies in three parliamentary constituencies of Union Territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Close

Related stories

The ECI also announced the schedule of bypolls to fill 30 vacancies in Assembly Constituencies of various States. As per the schedule, polling will be held on October 30 and the counting of votes will take place on November 2.

A party insider said that names of candidates for other states will be announced soon. On Saturday, BJP Rajasthan unit core committee met to shortlist candidates, while party state unit Haryana, Himachal Pradesh will be shortlisting the candidates by Sunday evening. Other state units are also shortlisting candidates in a day or two.

"States will recommend shortlisted names to the central leadership and the CEC will finalise the name, a party leader said.
IANS
Tags: #Assembly bypolls #BJP #Politics
first published: Oct 3, 2021 03:33 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.