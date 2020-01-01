App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 03:30 PM IST | Source: PTI

Appointment of CDS momentous, historic for India: Amit Shah

General Bipin Rawat was on Monday appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to bring in convergence in functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's military prowess. He took charge as CDS on Wednesday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday that the appointment of the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) was a momentous and historic for India and it will further the Narendra Modi government's efforts towards ensuring welfare of personnel of all three services of the armed forces. In a series of tweets, Shah also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled yet another long-pending demand with India getting its first CDS.

General Bipin Rawat was on Monday appointed India's first Chief of Defence Staff with a mandate to bring in convergence in functioning of the Army, the Navy and the Indian Air Force and bolster the country's military prowess. He took charge as CDS on Wednesday.

"The Chief of Defence Staff will not only further Modi government's efforts towards ensuring welfare of personnel of all the three wings of Indian Armed Forces, modernise our military and fulfil aspirations of a #NewIndia.

Close

"A momentous and historic day for India as PM @narendramodi ji fulfils yet another long-pending demand and India gets its First Chief of Defence Staff. I am confident that this decision will further strengthen India's resolve to be among the best defence forces in the world," Shah said.

related news

The home minister also congratulated General Bipin Rawat, on taking charge as India's first CDS.

"I am sure under his leadership all the three forces will collectively work as a team and leave no stone unturned in securing our nation against all odds," he said.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Chief of Defence Staff #India #Politics

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.