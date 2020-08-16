172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|ajay-maken-appointed-as-general-secretary-in-charge-of-rajasthan-congress-5713131.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 09:12 PM IST

Ajay Maken appointed as general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Congress

Earlier, Maken had served as the president of Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee.

Moneycontrol News
Ajay Maken
Ajay Maken

The Congress party on August 16 appointed Ajay Maken as the general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan, replacing Avinash Pandey while thanking the latter’s contribution.

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi also set up a three-member committee to resolve the issues raised by party rebels in Rajasthan, adds PTI.

Senior party leader Ahmed Patel, Ajay Maken and general secretary organisation KC Venugopal have been made members of the panel.

The appointments come in the wake of a rebellion in the Rajasthan government, with former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot and 18 other MLAs revolting against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Though the rebellion was quelled and a truce reached with Pilot and the other MLAs, the party leadership has announced the three-member panel to help in the smooth resolution of the issues raised by them.

Maken was recently sent as observer by the party to Rajasthan to help resolve the differences and save the government from the possibility of losing its majority in the state assembly.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Aug 16, 2020 09:12 pm

