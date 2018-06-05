After self-induced hibernation, Arvind Kejriwal back at taking potshots

New Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal is back in action on Twitter and has been actively criticising PM Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party, among others in the past week.

In many of his tweets, the Delhi CM took potshots at the BJP on completing four years in office. “The entire economy is being taken for a ride by Modi govt,” he said in one tweet, posting a news report about the high number of loan frauds during Modi regime.

Recently, after over 300 students from New Delhi qualified for the IIT JEE exam, Kejriwal took a dig at PM Modi’s party saying that vote for AAP if you want to make your children’s future better because voting for BJP will only lead to changes in the names of stations and roads.

The reason for Kejriwal’s silence for the past couple of months was due to the defamation cases that many political leaders had filed against him.

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley filed a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Kejriwal and some AAP leaders for accusing him of irregularities. Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Pawan Khera, former political secretary to Sheila Dikshit are some of the leaders who dragged Kejriwal to court.

To make things better for himself, the AAP chief went on an apology spree and issued written apologies to all those who filed cases against him, along with clarifications on his comments and allegations.

He seems to have risen from his hibernation and is not sparing any chance to comment on BJP and its policies.