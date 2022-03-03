English
    2022 Assembly Elections | BJP's victory in UP polls necessary to ensure continued development of state, says PM Modi

    Addressing an election meeting in Jaunpur, PM Modi claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance.

    PTI
    March 03, 2022 / 02:43 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the BJP’s victory in Uttar Pradesh assembly polls is necessary as the state is moving on the development path and it should not stop now.

    Addressing an election meeting in Jaunpur, he claimed that voting in the state so far has confirmed the victory of the BJP alliance.

    In the sixth phase of polling being held on Thursday, the votes cast were in favour of the BJP, the prime minister told the meeting.

    "The BJP’s victory in the assembly elections is necessary because Uttar Pradesh is moving on the path of development and it should not stop now,” Modi said.

    "We have to ensure that the victory of the BJP is as grand as it was in 2017,” he said.

    Terming the previous Samajwadi party government "mafiawadi", Modi said a BJP government was needed in the state to ensure Jaunpur is "mafia-free".
    PTI
    Tags: #2022 Assembly Elections #2022 assembly polls #BJP #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi #Politics #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: Mar 3, 2022 02:42 pm

