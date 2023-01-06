English
    The Week on Dalal Street | Expect more pain for Nifty; Banks, IT stocks look vulnerable

    In this episode of The Week on Dalal Street, CNBC Awaaz's Anuj Singhal shares his thoughts with Moneycontrol's Santosh Nair on why the Nifty could be headed lower in the short term. One of the factors is India’s expensive valuations relative to other Asian markets. Tune in

    January 06, 2023 / 05:49 PM IST

    Also, the banking and IT sectors appear to be most vulnerable in case the market corrects further. Singhal remains bullish on the metal sector and feels key shares from the steel and aluminum sector could outperform the market near term. On Bajaj Finance, he feels the company may have become a victim of high growth expectations from the market, given expensive valuations.
