The Market Podcast | Hope rally briefly pulls market up, but a global currency war looms

The week (August 5-9) began with a bearish outlook, but the market improved in two successive sessions, due to a technical rally.

While there is speculation that the government could come up with a stimulus to spur economic growth, investors are expecting the government to dilute surcharge on FPIs.

The auto and NBFC crisis continues to drag the market, a "currency war" triggered by the devaluation of Chinese currency has put the rupee under pressure, which is not a good sign for foreign investors.

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair to find out what happened in the market this past week and how the ongoing Kashmir issue could effect the market.

