Last Updated : Aug 09, 2019 06:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

The Market Podcast | Hope rally briefly pulls market up, but a global currency war looms

Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair talks about what happened in the market this past week and how the ongoing Kashmir issue could effect the market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The week (August 5-9) began with a bearish outlook, but the market improved in two successive sessions, due to a technical rally.

While there is speculation that the government could come up with a stimulus to spur economic growth, investors are expecting the government to dilute surcharge on FPIs.

Close

The auto and NBFC crisis continues to drag the market, a "currency war" triggered by the devaluation of Chinese currency has put the rupee under pressure, which is not a good sign for foreign investors.

related news

In this episode of The Market Podcast, Moneycontrol's Jerome Anthony gets in conversation with Editor Santosh Nair to find out what happened in the market this past week and how the ongoing Kashmir issue could effect the market.

Tune in to The Market podcast for more.

You can also listen to our exclusive mid-week market podcast, where Nair talks in detail about the commentary following the RBI policy meeting.

First Published on Aug 9, 2019 06:42 pm

tags #Podcast #stock markets #The Market podcast

