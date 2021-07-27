MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Moneycontrol’s Jash Kriplani talks with Joydeep Sen, corporate trainer-debt markets, on possible implications of SEBI’s new proposal

Jash Kriplani
July 27, 2021 / 05:00 PM IST

In the last few years, investing in debt mutual funds has been difficult, especially in funds taking credit risks. The liquidity crunch that hit debt markets after Covid-19 pandemic led to redemption pressures on several debt schemes. 

When redemption pressures hit a debt scheme, the fund manager is likely to sell higher-rated debt securities, which have some liquidity. 

The remaining investors are likely to be left with a portfolio of lower-rated securities and may also have to bear the impact of NAV decline caused by any stressed sales. 

In a recent consultation paper, SEBI has proposed the concept of swing pricing, to protect the interests of the investors that are left in the scheme. When debt markets go through disruptions, it is usually the sophisticated institutional investors that exit early, while retail investors are usually left behind. 

Close

Through this proposed mechanism, the daily NAV can be adjusted to impose certain costs on exiting investors, in times of market stress. 

In today’s Simply Save Podcast, we are joined by Joydeep Sen, corporate trainer-debt markets, to find out more about the concept of swing pricing. 
Jash Kriplani is a journalist with over ten years of experience. Based in Mumbai. Covering mutual funds, personal finance. His last stint was with Business Standard, where he covered mutual funds and other developments in the financial markets
Tags: #Joydeep Sen #markets #Mutual Funds #Podcast #SEBI #Simply Save #Simply Save podcast
first published: Jul 27, 2021 05:00 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

Simply Save | What is swing pricing and how can it impact debt mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.