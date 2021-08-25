MARKET NEWS

Simply Save | The new income tax return portal: Will the glitches queer the pitch for tax return-filers?

What are the glitches tax-payers need to aware of? Preeti Khurana, Chief Editor, Clear.in, a tax consultancy portal weighs in on the issue in this episode of Simply Save. Tune in for details

Preeti Kulkarni
August 25, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST

The launch of the new income tax return-filing portal has been a tale of unending woes. It has been Riddled with glitches since its launch on June 7 and there is no fool-proof solution in sight yet. On August 21, it was unavailable to tax-payers, prompting finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to summon Infosys CEO Salil Parekh to New Delhi. The company, on its part, said that site went into emergency maintenance for two days. It was back to being functional before the meeting. 

The finance minister has now set a deadline of September 15 for Infosys to resolve all the glitches. Will that leave enough time for return-filers to complete the process ahead of September 30 due date? What are the glitches tax-payers need to aware of? Preeti Khurana, Chief Editor, Clear.in, a tax consultancy portal weighs in on the issue in this episode of Simply Save. Tune in for details. 
Preeti Kulkarni is a financial journalist with over 13 years of experience. Based in Mumbai, she covers the personal finance beat for Moneycontrol. She focusses primarily on insurance, banking, taxation and financial planning
