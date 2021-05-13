Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

Ronnie Screwvala is an investor, entrepreneur, philanthropist with a ring side view of the startup ecosystem. At a time when the ed-tech sector is booming with investments and big ticket mergers, he thinks that the real success of a startup is defined by the innovation it brings to the market. Rest everything -- unicorn status, valuation, amount of funding raised, are flawed elements.

In the latest episode of the Setting Sail podcast hosted by Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay, Screwvala talks about the growth expected in the ed-tech segment, his vision for upGrad, his startup and how the second wave of the pandemic is impacting the corporates in India.

