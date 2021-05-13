MARKET NEWS

Setting Sail | Here's why Ronnie Screwvala thinks a unicorn is an artificial thing

In the latest episode of the Setting Sail podcast hosted by Moneycontrol's Priyanka Sahay, Screwvala talks about the growth expected in the ed-tech segment, his vision for upGrad, his startup and how the second wave of the pandemic is impacting the corporates in India.

Priyanka Sahay
May 13, 2021 / 12:05 PM IST

Ronnie Screwvala is an investor, entrepreneur, philanthropist with a ring side view of the startup ecosystem. At a time when the ed-tech sector is booming with investments and big ticket mergers, he thinks that the real success of a startup is defined by the innovation it brings to the market. Rest everything -- unicorn status, valuation, amount of funding raised, are flawed elements.

Tune in to know more.

#Coronavirus pandemic #ed-tech #employment #investment #Ronnie Scewvala #Setting sail podcast #Startrup
first published: May 13, 2021 11:00 am

