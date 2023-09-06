How to select a good financial advisor | Simply Save

Simply Save podcast

Given the growing influence of financial influencers (finfluencers) and freely available advice on investment propagated on social media, the importance of investment advisors has gained much more relevance today.

Spurred by several complaints about the mis-selling of products over the years, the Securities and Exchange Board of India issued the Investment Advisor Regulations in 2013 to make them accountable. As per SEBI’s laws, those who give investment advisory services in consideration for a fee are mandated to be registered with SEBI.

Investment advice refers to information related to the buying or selling of stocks, financial planning, investment management, retirement planning, tax planning, and estate planning. Investment advisors are well-qualified to analyse the financial conditions of clients and recommend investment opportunities.

However, despite the growth of investors and savers, the number of investment advisors has been falling because of stringent norms on how they should function.

Moneycontrol spoke to Suresh Sadagopan, a SEBI-registered investment advisor and principal officer at Ladder7 Wealth Planners, to discuss the role of an investment advisor. He also talked about how to select a good advisor and the impact of recent regulations on investment advisors.

