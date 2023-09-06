English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

    Will Zerodha’s proposed scheme put the spotlight on Nifty LargeMidcap 250?

    Right now, only Edelweiss MF has a scheme based on the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 index. Soon, Zerodha Mutual Fund will launch two schemes on this index. The index provides an interesting proposition, but you must understand what it is made of, before buying.

    Dev Ashish
    September 06, 2023 / 11:59 AM IST
    Will Zerodha’s proposed scheme put the spotlight on Nifty LargeMidcap 250?

    Zerodha MF gets ready to launch its first two mutual fund schemes. Files draft documents with SEBI.

    On September 4, Zerodha Mutual Fund, one of the newest entrants into the Rs 45 lakh crore Indian mutual funds industry, filed draft papers with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for launching its first two passive funds. Interestingly, the asset management company (AMC) has chosen the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 index as the basis for both equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) and non-ELSS offerings. In recent times, there has been a lot of activity in the passive...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Are Chinese imports a threat to Indian steelmakers?

      Sep 5, 2023 / 02:35 PM IST

      In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: BHEL could rise again like a phoenix, retail traders are making hay, PMI indicates ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers