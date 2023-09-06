Will Zerodha’s proposed scheme put the spotlight on Nifty LargeMidcap 250?

Zerodha MF gets ready to launch its first two mutual fund schemes. Files draft documents with SEBI.

On September 4, Zerodha Mutual Fund, one of the newest entrants into the Rs 45 lakh crore Indian mutual funds industry, filed draft papers with the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), for launching its first two passive funds. Interestingly, the asset management company (AMC) has chosen the Nifty LargeMidcap 250 index as the basis for both equity-linked savings scheme (ELSS) and non-ELSS offerings. In recent times, there has been a lot of activity in the passive...