App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPodcast
Last Updated : Apr 23, 2020 11:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | Will Trump's latest immigration policy shatter your American dream?

Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss how this ban will affect Indians.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

US President Donald Trump announced a 60-day ban on immigrant applications seeking to live and work in America permanently.

In this episode of Future Wise, Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss how this ban will affect Indians, especially those who are looking to work or study in the US.

Close
Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 23, 2020 11:23 am

tags #Future Wise podcast #Podcast #US immigration

most popular

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Does Jio deal make Facebook India’s top tech investor ahead of SoftBank?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

Should India worry about its fiscal deficit increasing when its economy is staring into the abyss?

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

RIP SLB model? The asset light model of airlines could soon be history

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.