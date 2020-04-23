Future Wise podcast | Will Trump's latest immigration policy shatter your American dream?

Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss how this ban will affect Indians.
US President Donald Trump announced a 60-day ban on immigrant applications seeking to live and work in America permanently.
In this episode of Future Wise, Keerthana Tiwari and M Saraswathy discuss how this ban will affect Indians, especially those who are looking to work or study in the US.
Tune in to the Future Wise podcast for more.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 23, 2020 11:23 am