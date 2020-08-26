172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|podcast|future-wise-podcast-how-to-get-back-on-the-job-market-after-being-laid-off-5759451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2020 05:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Wise podcast | How to get back on the job market after being laid off

Here's all you need to know before you start applying again

Moneycontrol News

The coronavirus pandemic has led to more than 10 million jobs being lost across India as the lockdown led to the shutdown of many businesses. Now with early signs of revival, job-seekers have begun to aggressively apply for other employment opportunities.

But what are the critical points that need to be kept in mind? In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Services to find out these important aspects.

Listen in to the Future Wise podcast for more.
First Published on Aug 26, 2020 05:27 pm

tags #Future Wise podcast #jobs #Podcast

