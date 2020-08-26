Future Wise podcast | How to get back on the job market after being laid off

The coronavirus pandemic has led to more than 10 million jobs being lost across India as the lockdown led to the shutdown of many businesses. Now with early signs of revival, job-seekers have begun to aggressively apply for other employment opportunities.

But what are the critical points that need to be kept in mind? In this episode of Future Wise, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Aditya Narayan Mishra, CEO, CIEL HR Services to find out these important aspects.