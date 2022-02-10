World's most congested cities- Mumbai at 5th spot, Istanbul tops the list

Rank 10 | In 2021 Bengaluru, India, recorded congestion level of 48 percent. | Time lost per year: 110 hours. (File Image)

Rank 9 | Russia’s Novosibirsk recorded congestion of 48 percent in 2021. | Time lost per year: 110 hours. (File Image)

Rank 8 | Bucharest, Romania, ranked eighth with congestion of 50 percent. | Time lost per year: 115 hours. (File Image)

Rank 7 | The spot for the world’s seventh-most congested city is taken by Saint Petersburg, Russia with a congestion level of 50 percent. | Time lost per year: 115 hours. (File Image)

Rank 6 | Odessa is world’s sixth-most and Ukraine’s second-most congested city with congestion level of 51 percent. | Time lost per year: 117 hours. (Filee Image)

Rank 5 | India’s financial capital Mumbai is ranked fifth-most congested city in the world with a congestion level of 53 percent but has slightly improved from its position from 2020. The city was ranked second-most congested in the world in 2020. Mumbai is India’s most congested city despite the Covid-induced lockdown. | Time lost per year: 121 hours. (File Image)

Rank 4 | Bogota, Colombia recorded congestion level of 55 percent in 2021, becoming the fourth-most congested city globally. | Time lost per year in Bogota: 126 hours. (File Image)

Rank 3 | The spot for the world’s third most congested city is taken by Kyiv, Ukraine, with a congestion level of 56 percent. | Time lost per year in Kyiv: 128 hours. (File Image)

Rank 2 | Moscow, Russia, which was 2020’s most congested city with a 54 percent congestion level, is 2021’s second most congested city. In 2021 the Russian capital saw an average congestion rate of 61 percent. | Time lost per year: 140 hours. (File Image)