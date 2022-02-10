MARKET NEWS

    World's most congested cities- Mumbai at 5th spot, Istanbul tops the list

    According to the latest Tom Tom Traffic Index, Mumbai was India’s most congested city in 2021. The study covers 404 cities across 58 countries and ranks urban congestion worldwide. Despite the COVID lockdown has kept number of vehicles off the road globally, the reopening the world has affected congestion in cities. The traffic saw an average decrease of 21 percent around the globe in 2020, congestion during rush hour was down by 28 percent. This shows that while traffic levels have increased since 2020, they’re still not back to pre-pandemic levels. However, most of those increases in congestion came as part of massive fluctuations in traffic levels, the result of cities going into and coming out of pandemic lockdown measures. Let’s take a look at the world’s ten most congested cities.

    February 10, 2022 / 05:50 PM IST
    Rank 10 | In 2021 Bengaluru, India, recorded congestion level of 48 percent. | Time lost per year: 110 hours. (File Image)
    Rank 9 | Russia’s Novosibirsk recorded congestion of 48 percent in 2021. | Time lost per year: 110 hours. (File Image)
    Rank 8 | Bucharest, Romania, ranked eighth with congestion of 50 percent. | Time lost per year: 115 hours. (File Image)
    Rank 7 | The spot for the world’s seventh-most congested city is taken by Saint Petersburg, Russia with a congestion level of 50 percent. | Time lost per year: 115 hours. (File Image)
    Rank 6 | Odessa is world’s sixth-most and Ukraine’s second-most congested city with congestion level of 51 percent. | Time lost per year: 117 hours. (File Image)
    Rank 5 | India’s financial capital Mumbai is ranked fifth-most congested city in the world with a congestion level of 53 percent but has slightly improved from its position from 2020. The city was ranked second-most congested in the world in 2020. Mumbai is India’s most congested city despite the Covid-induced lockdown. | Time lost per year: 121 hours. (File Image)
    Rank 4 | Bogota, Colombia recorded congestion level of 55 percent in 2021, becoming the fourth-most congested city globally. | Time lost per year in Bogota: 126 hours. (File Image)
    Rank 3 | The spot for the world’s third most congested city is taken by Kyiv, Ukraine, with a congestion level of 56 percent. | Time lost per year in Kyiv: 128 hours. (File Image)
    Rank 2 | Moscow, Russia, which was 2020’s most congested city with a 54 percent congestion level, is 2021’s second most congested city. In 2021 the Russian capital saw an average congestion rate of 61 percent. | Time lost per year: 140 hours. (File Image)
    Rank 1 | Istanbul, Turkey, took the number one spot as the world’s most congested city, with an average 62 percent congestion rate. | Time lost per year: 142 hours. (File Image)
    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.