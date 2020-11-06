172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|world|us-election-2020-how-americans-voted-take-a-look-at-this-survey-for-insights-6079331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
WEBINAR :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala on Edible Oil Segment 2020-21, Nov 10 at 5PM
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 08:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

US Election 2020 | How Americans voted? Take a look at this survey for insights

Who voted for Donald Trump? Who voted for Joe Biden? A survey provides insights into demographics of their supporters

Moneycontrol News
World waits impatiently for the result of the US Presidential election. Counting has nearly ended, but the winner is still not clear. Who voted for Donald Trump? Who voted for Joe Biden? A survey provides insights into demographics of their supporters. (Image: News18 Creative)

World waits impatiently for the result of the US Presidential election. Counting has nearly ended, but the winner is still not clear. Who voted for Donald Trump? Who voted for Joe Biden? A survey provides insights into demographics of their supporters. (Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

(Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Nov 6, 2020 08:37 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Joe Biden #Slideshow #Trump vs Biden #US Election 2020 #US Presidential electio 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.