US Election 2020 | How Americans voted? Take a look at this survey for insights

Who voted for Donald Trump? Who voted for Joe Biden? A survey provides insights into demographics of their supporters Moneycontrol News World waits impatiently for the result of the US Presidential election. Counting has nearly ended, but the winner is still not clear. Who voted for Donald Trump? Who voted for Joe Biden? A survey provides insights into demographics of their supporters. (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Nov 6, 2020 08:37 pm