    Prague ice bar gives tourists respite from heat wave

    As record high temperatures singe Europe, the ICE PUB in downtown Prague offers a brief escape to Arctic conditions

    Reuters
    July 22, 2022 / 01:54 PM IST
    As a heat wave rolls over Europe, bringing temperatures as high as 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit) in Prague on July 19, the ICE PUB in downtown Prague offers a brief escape to Arctic conditions. (Image: Reuters)
    The bar, just a minute's walk from the capital's renowned Charles Bridge, serves vodka-based cocktails in cups made of ice; the furnishings and decorations are also made from ice. (Image: Reuters)
    The temperature inside, around -7 Celsius (45 Fahrenheit) on July 19, is so cold that visitors are handed fleece coats and mittens, and visits are limited to under half an hour. (Image: Reuters)
    The bar used to serve beer as well - but has stopped that because the tap kept freezing up, bartender Lukas Santler said. (Image: Reuters)
    Tags: #climate change #heatwave #Prague #Slideshow #Weather #wildfire #World News
    first published: Jul 22, 2022 01:54 pm
