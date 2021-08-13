Odd and unusual images from around the world this past week

A musician plays a cello on board a boat in the shape of a violin, titled 'Violin of Noah’ that was built during the pandemic by artist Livio De Marchi in collaboration with Consorzio Venezia Sviluppo and is dedicated to people who have died from coronavirus, during a test-ride, in Venice, Italy, August 6. (Image: Reuters)

People lay on a reflective floor while attending SuperReal, an immersive multimedia art installation, in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., August 11. (Image: Reuters)

Palestinians prepare a restaurant in a converted airplane that was bought from scrap metal in Israel, in Nablus in the Israeli-occupied West Bank August 10. (Image: Reuters)

A waitress wearing a protective mask and gloves to curb the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) serves a drink for a customer at the Koral restaurant in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia, August 9. (Image: Reuters)

People walk in a flooded St. Mark's Square during an exceptional high water in Venice, Italy August 8. (Image: Reuters)

Participants compete in a wife-carrying championship in Tapiobicske, Hungary, August 7. (Image: Reuters)

A bird steps on a social distancing marker at a bus stop in the city centre during a lockdown to curb the spread of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Sydney, Australia, August 9. (Image: Reuters)

Yvette Dardenne, 83, from Belgium, describing herself as a "buxidaferrophile", stands among thousands of vintage lithographed tin boxes, which are part of a huge collection of almost 60,000 pieces started 30 years ago, at her house in Grand-Hallet, Belgium August 5. (Image: Reuters)