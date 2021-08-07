Last week in pictures | Take a look at some of the most stunning images from around the world

From wildfires in California and Greece, to drought conditions in Argentina, to the Italian artistic swimming team competing in Japan, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world. Italy's artistic swimming team competes during the team technical routine at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, August 6, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Birds fly over a man taking photos of the exposed riverbed of the Old Parana River, a tributary of the Parana River during a drought in Rosario, Argentina, Thursday, July 29, 2021. Parana River Basin and its related aquifers provide potable water to close to 40 million people in South America, and according to environmentalists the falling water levels of the river are due to climate change, diminishing rainfall, deforestation and the advance of agriculture. (Image: AP)

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., speaks to crowds that attended a sit-in at Capitol Hill after it was announced that the Biden administration will enact a targeted nationwide eviction moratorium outside of Capitol Hill in Washington on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. For the past five days, lawmakers and activists primarily led by Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., have been sitting in on the steps of Capitol Hill to protest the expiration of the eviction moratorium. (Image: AP)

A motorcyclist performs a wheelie on his motorbike during an exhibition in the El Valle neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (Image: AP)

Residents with torches in national white-and-red colors gather to mark the 77th anniversary of the start of the 1944 Warsaw Rising, an ill-fated heroic struggle of the resistance fighters and the city resident against the occupying Nazi Germans, in Warsaw, Poland, Sunday, August 1, 2021. Some 10,000 fighters and up to 200,000 residents were killed in the two-months of struggle and German bombings. The Germans expelled the remaining residents and destroyed the city. (Image: AP)

Flames burn on the mountain near Limni village on the island of Evia, about 160 kilometers (100 miles) north of Athens, Greece, Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Greece Tuesday grappled with the worst heatwave in decades that strained the national power supply and fueled wildfires near Athens and elsewhere in southern Greece. As the heat wave scorching the eastern Mediterranean intensified, temperatures reached 42 degrees Celsius (107.6 Fahrenheit) in parts of the Greek capital. (Image: AP)

An anti-government protester flashes the victory sign amid tear gas fired by riot police during a protest marking the first anniversary of the massive blast at Beirut's port, near Parliament Square, In Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. United in grief and anger, families of the victims and other Lebanese came out into the streets of Beirut on Wednesday to demand accountability as banks, businesses and government offices shuttered to mark one year since the horrific explosion. (Image: AP)

Palestinians carry the body of Imad Dwekat, 37, during his funeral in the village of Beita, south of the West Bank city of Nablus, Friday, August 6, 2021. Dwekat was killed during clashes with Israeli security forces following a protest in the West Bank on Friday. (Image: AP)

People wearing face masks to help protect against COVID-19 walk past an advertising billboard at a subway station during the morning rush hour in Beijing, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. China's worst coronavirus outbreak since the start of the pandemic a year and a half ago escalated Wednesday with dozens more cases around the country, the sealing-off of one city and the punishment of its local leaders. (Image: AP)

Athlete's shadows are cast on a curtain during the men's 50 kilometer race walk at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, August 6, 2021, in Sapporo, Japan. (Image: AP)

A young girl stands at the entrance of her house next to the house of a 9-year-old girl from the lowest rung of India's caste system who, according to her parents and protesters, was raped and killed earlier this week, in New Delhi, India, Thursday, August 5, 2021. Rape and sexual violence have been under the spotlight in India since the 2012 gang rape and killing of a 23-year-old student on a New Delhi bus. The attack sparked massive protests and inspired lawmakers to order the creation of fast-track courts dedicated to rape cases and stiffen penalties for those convicted of the crime. (Image: AP)