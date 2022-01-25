In Pics | US town opens massive ice palace maze

People make the most of the cold winter weather at a huge ice maze in Stillwater in the US state of Minnesota. The Zephyr Theatre has once again built a massive ice plaza in the theatre's south parking in downtown Stillwater(Image: AFP)

The ice maze in the United States is constructed with 2,900 blocks of ice, which is surrounded by 10 foot-high walls. The maze has a scavenger hunt and an ice slide for kids and an ice bar for grownups. (Image: AFP)

The Zephyr Theater ice maze is known as the largest ice maze in the United States. A person dressed as a knight in armor walks in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)

This year’s creation includes carved ice dragons, an ice throne and an ice slide. A child poses by an ice Excalibur sword in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota, on January 21. (Image: AFP)

Construction required 10,742 square feet of ice in 2,900 blocks, and more than 3,000 multicolor LEDs. A child walks in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)

People enjoy a drink at a bar made of blocks of ice in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)

Children enjoy the slide next to the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)

An aerial photo shows the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)