UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
In Pics | US town opens massive ice palace maze

Built with 2,900 blocks of ice, the maze in the tourist town of Stillwater in Minnesota has a scavenger hunt and an ice slide for children and an ice bar for grownups

AFP
January 25, 2022 / 03:30 PM IST
The Zephyr Theatre has once again built a massive ice palace maze in the theatre's south parking lot in downtown Stillwater. People make the most of the cold winter weather at a huge ice maze in Stillwater in the US state of Minnesota. (Image: AFP)
People make the most of the cold winter weather at a huge ice maze in Stillwater in the US state of Minnesota. The Zephyr Theatre has once again built a massive ice plaza in the theatre's south parking in downtown Stillwater(Image: AFP)
The ice maze in the United States is constructed with 2,900 blocks of ice, which is surrounded by 10 foot-high walls. The maze has a scavenger hunt and an ice slide for kids and an ice bar for grownups. (Image: AFP)
The ice maze in the United States is constructed with 2,900 blocks of ice, which is surrounded by 10 foot-high walls. The maze has a scavenger hunt and an ice slide for kids and an ice bar for grownups. (Image: AFP)
The Zephyr Theater ice maze is known as the largest ice maze in the United States. A person dressed as a knight in armor walks in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)
The Zephyr Theater ice maze is known as the largest ice maze in the United States. A person dressed as a knight in armor walks in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)
This year's creation includes carved ice dragons, an ice throne and an ice slide. A child poses by an ice Excalibur sword in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)
This year’s creation includes carved ice dragons, an ice throne and an ice slide. A child poses by an ice Excalibur sword in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota, on January 21. (Image: AFP)
Construction required 10,742 square feet of ice in 2,900 blocks, and more than 3,000 multicolor LEDs. A child walks in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)
Construction required 10,742 square feet of ice in 2,900 blocks, and more than 3,000 multicolor LEDs. A child walks in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)
People enjoy a drink at a bar made of blocks of ice in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)
People enjoy a drink at a bar made of blocks of ice in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)
Children enjoy the slide next to the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)
Children enjoy the slide next to the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)
An aerial photo shows the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)
An aerial photo shows the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)
People walk in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)
People walk in the Ice Palace Maze in Stillwater, Minnesota on January 21. (Image: AFP)
Tags: #Ice Palace Maze #Slideshow #Stillwater #winter season #World News
first published: Jan 25, 2022 03:29 pm

