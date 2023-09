1/5 The IAF will be taking part in Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23 for the first time, together with air force contingents from the US, Saudi Arabia, Greece, and Qatar. On August 31, the opening ceremony took place. One of the greatest Indian deployments for an overseas exercise, the event has a 550-person total contingent from India. (Image: X/@IAF_MCC)

2/5 During Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23, Indian Air Force (IAF) IL-78 air-to-air refuelling aircraft refuelled Egyptian Air Force aircraft, the Indian Air Force stated on September 3. (Image: X/@IAF_MCC)

3/5 An Indian Air Force (IAF) team had earlier arrived at the Egyptian Air Force Base to take part in Exercise BRIGHT STAR-23, marking a significant step towards boosting international defence cooperation. (Image: X/@IAF_MCC)

4/5 According to a news release from the Ministry of Defence, the IAF contingent will take part in the biannual multinational tri-service exercise at Cairo Air Base, which will conclude on September 16. (Image: X/@IAF_MCC)