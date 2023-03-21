English
    Cherry blossom season in Tokyo, Washington, Beijing | In Pics

    People have parties and pose with cherry blossoms around the world.

    Reuters
    March 21, 2023 / 12:15 PM IST
    People walk at sunrise amongst the cherry blossoms, which officials expect to reach their peak in the next few days, along the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S. March 20. (Source: Reuters)
    People enjoy cherry blossoms in Tokyo, Japan, March 20. (Source: Reuters)
    Elizabeth Willson and Garland Phillips greet the sunrise with a picnic breakfast amongst the cherry blossoms, which officials expect to reach their peak in the next few days, along the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S. March 20. (Source: Reuters)
    Cherry blossoms, which officials expect to reach their peak in the next few days, greet the sunrise along the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S. March 20. (Source: Reuters)
    People walk at sunrise amongst the cherry blossoms along the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S. March 20. (Source: Reuters)
    Cherry blossoms are seen along the Tidal Basin in Washington, U.S., March 19. (Source: Reuters)
    A woman poses for pictures during cherry blossom season in Yuyuantan Park in Beijing, China, March 19. (Source: Reuters)
    Mar 21, 2023 12:15 pm