Bill and Melinda Gates Divorce | Quick look at other billionaire divorces

Bill and Melinda Gates announced on May 3 that they were getting divorced . However, the couple said that they would continue to work together at their Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic organisations in the world. Microsoft co-founder Bill and his wife Melinda said in identical tweets that they had made the decision to end their marriage of 27 years. Here’s a quick list of other billionaires divorces in recent decades. (Image: AP)

Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott | Gates’ divorce has sparked comparison with another high-profile Seattle-area billionaire couple who ended their marriage in recent years. Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Bezos finalized their divorce in 2019. In March, MacKenzie Scott remarried Seattle science teacher Dan Jewett and now focuses on her own philanthropic initiatives. She had received a 4 percent stake in Amazon, worth more than $36 billion. (Image: Reuters)

Sergey Brin and Anne Wojcicki | In 2015, Google co-founder Sergey Brin and 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki divorced after eight years of marriage. The pair had split in 2013, and reached a settlement for an undisclosed amount of money, according to a Business Insider report. Brin currently has a net worth of roughly $99 billion and continues to be one of the richest persons in the world. (Image: Reuters)

Steve and Elaine Wynn | In 2010, Steve and Elaine Wynn, the co-founders of Wynn Resorts, divorced for a second time. According to the settlement, Elaine received 11 million shares of the casino giant worth an estimated $795 million at that time. While Steve stepped down as CEO and chairman in February 2018 and has reportedly sold all of his shares, Elaine is the company’s largest individual shareholder and is now worth $2.3 billion. In this picture: Elaine (left) and Steve (center-left) chat with entertainers Roy Horn and Siegfried Fischbacher (right) at an event in Lake Las Vegas. (Image: Reuters/Steve Marcus)