English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event :Algo Convention : Learn, Network, Ideate & Monetize
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosWorld

    A look into 10 largest nuclear explosions of all time

    As the Cold War escalated in the years after WWII, the US and erstwhile Soviet Union became locked in a deadly nuclear race. There have been over 2,000 nuclear tests worldwide since the first atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 03, 2022 / 05:37 PM IST
    As the Cold War escalated in the years after WWII, the US and erstwhile Soviet Union became locked in a deadly nuclear race. There have been over 2,000 nuclear tests worldwide since the first atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Here’s how the 10 largest nuclear explosions of all time compare.
    As the Cold War escalated in the years after WWII, the US and erstwhile Soviet Union became locked in a deadly nuclear race. There have been over 2,000 nuclear tests worldwide since the first atomic bombs were dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945. Here’s how the 10 largest nuclear explosions of all time compare.
    Tsar Bomba, also called Big Ivan, a specifically designed plane was required as it was too heavy to carry on conventional aircraft. The bomb was attached to a giant parachute to give the plane time to fly away.
    Tsar Bomba, also called Big Ivan, a specifically designed plane was required as it was too heavy to carry on conventional aircraft. The bomb was attached to a giant parachute to give the plane time to fly away.
    Soviet Test #219, the atmospheric nuclear test was carried out using an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The bomb exploded at a height of 3.8km above sea level.
    Soviet Test #219, the atmospheric nuclear test was carried out using an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). The bomb exploded at a height of 3.8km above sea level.
    Soviet Tests #147, #174, #173, produced the third, fourth and fifth-most powerful explosions in history. Each yielded around 20,000 kilotons.
    Soviet Tests #147, #174, #173, produced the third, fourth and fifth-most powerful explosions in history. Each yielded around 20,000 kilotons.
    Due to a design error, Castle Bravo accidentally became the most powerful nuclear bomb tested by the US. It was tested at Bikini Atoll, a coral reef in the Pacific Marshall Islands.
    Due to a design error, Castle Bravo accidentally became the most powerful nuclear bomb tested by the US. It was tested at Bikini Atoll, a coral reef in the Pacific Marshall Islands.
    Castle Yankee yielded much higher than the predicted 10,000 kilotons. Within four days of the blast, its fallout reached Mexico City, roughly 11,400km away.
    Castle Yankee yielded much higher than the predicted 10,000 kilotons. Within four days of the blast, its fallout reached Mexico City, roughly 11,400km away.
    Soviet Test #123 yielded 12,500 kilotons of explosive energy.
    Soviet Test #123 yielded 12,500 kilotons of explosive energy.
    Castle Romeo was the first-ever conducted on a barge in the ocean and produced more than double its predicted explosive energy of 4,000 kilotons.
    Castle Romeo was the first-ever conducted on a barge in the ocean and produced more than double its predicted explosive energy of 4,000 kilotons.
    Ivy Mike, weighing about 63,503 kg, this was the first-ever hydrogen bomb to be detonated. The explosion was 700 times more powerful than Little Boy, the bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.
    Ivy Mike, weighing about 63,503 kg, this was the first-ever hydrogen bomb to be detonated. The explosion was 700 times more powerful than Little Boy, the bomb dropped on Hiroshima in 1945.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Hiroshima #Nagasaki #Nuclear Explosion #Slideshow #World News
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 05:37 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.