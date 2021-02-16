MARKET NEWS

2021 Indiaspora Government Leaders List | 200 Indian-origin people occupy top leadership positions in 15 countries

More than 200 Indian-origin persons occupy top leadership positions in as many as 15 countries, according to the 2021 Indiaspora Government Leaders List. While some are elected officials, others are appointees or civil servants. The list includes diplomats, legislators, heads of central banks and senior civil servants from countries with significant histories of diaspora migration, such as Australia, Canada, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, UK, and the US. Take a look.

February 16, 2021 / 06:05 PM IST
