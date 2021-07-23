Tokyo Olympics | Athletes begin Parade of Nations at opening ceremony

Hedaya Wahba and Alaaeldin Abouelkassem, of Egypt, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Fadane Hamadi, of Comoros, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte and Manpreet Singh, of India, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Mireia Belmonte and Saul Craviotto, of Spain, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Image: AP)

Bakhodir Jarolov, of Uzbekistan, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Deborah Rodriguez and Bruno Cetraro Berriolo, of Uruguay, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Ricardo Brown, of Jamaica, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Kenyan athletes march into the stadium during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Sofya Velikaya and Maxim Mikhaylov, of the Russian Olympic Committee, carry the flag during the opening ceremony at the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Image: AP)

Hanna Minenko and Yakov Toumarkin, of Israel, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Farida Azizova and Rustam Orujov, of Azerbaijan, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Fatimah Abbas Waheeb Al-Kaabi and Mohammed Al-Khafaji, of Iraq, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Yusra Mardini and Tachlowini Gabriyesos, of the Refugee Olympic Team, carry the Olympic flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Kellie Anne Harrington and Brendan Irvine, of Ireland, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Yousuf Almatrooshi, of United Arab Emirates, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Snaefridur Sol Jorunnardottir and Anton Mckee, of Iceland, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Anna Korakaki and Eleftherios Petrounias, of Greece, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)

Cecilia Carranza Saroli and Santiago Raul Lange, of Argentina, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, July 23, in Tokyo, Japan. (Image: AP)