172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|trends|sports-trends|in-pics-5-things-to-know-about-suresh-raina-as-he-bids-adieu-to-international-cricket-5711541.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php

Network18 Presents

partnered by

  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-

Network18 Presents

  • partnered by
  • Galaxy Note20 | 20 Ultra
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTrendsSports
Last Updated : Aug 16, 2020 01:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | 5 things to know about Suresh Raina as he bids adieu to international cricket

While congratulating the former India captain on Instagram, Raina formally announced retirement from the game.

Moneycontrol News
On August 15 minutes after MS Dhoni announced retirement from international cricket, teammate Suresh Raina followed the suit. While congratulating the former India captain on Instagram, Raina formally announced retirement from the game. The 33-year-old is among the few who made centuries across formats, having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals while scoring 768, 5615 and 1605 runs respectively. (Image: News18 Creative)

On August 15, minutes after MS Dhoni had announced retirement from international cricket, teammate Suresh Raina followed the suit. While congratulating the former India captain on Instagram, Raina formally announced retirement from the game. The 33-year-old is among the few who made centuries across formats, having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals while scoring 768, 5615 and 1605 runs respectively. (Image: News18 Creative)

Raina represented India at the U-19 World Cup at the age of 16. (Image: News18 Creative)

Raina represented India at the U-19 World Cup at the age of 16. (Image: News18 Creative)

Made his ODI debut when he was 18 years old. (Image: News18 Creative)

Made his ODI debut when he was 18 years old. (Image: News18 Creative)

Suresh Raina became the youngest captain for India in the T20 international, at the age of 23. (Image: News18 Creative)

Suresh Raina became the youngest captain for India in the T20 international, at the age of 23. (Image: News18 Creative)

He is the first Indian batsman to have scored a century in all three formats of the game. (Image: News18 Creative)

He is the first Indian batsman to have scored a century in all three formats of the game. (Image: News18 Creative)

Raina is the first Indian batsman to score a century in T20 international. (Image: News18 Creative)

Raina is the first Indian batsman to score a century in T20 international. (Image: News18 Creative)

First Published on Aug 16, 2020 01:27 pm

tags #cricket #India #Indian cricket #International Cricket Council #Slideshow #Sports #Suresh Raina

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.