In pics | 5 things to know about Suresh Raina as he bids adieu to international cricket

While congratulating the former India captain on Instagram, Raina formally announced retirement from the game. Moneycontrol News On August 15, minutes after MS Dhoni had announced retirement from international cricket, teammate Suresh Raina followed the suit. While congratulating the former India captain on Instagram, Raina formally announced retirement from the game. The 33-year-old is among the few who made centuries across formats, having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals while scoring 768, 5615 and 1605 runs respectively. (Image: News18 Creative) Raina represented India at the U-19 World Cup at the age of 16. (Image: News18 Creative) Made his ODI debut when he was 18 years old. (Image: News18 Creative) Suresh Raina became the youngest captain for India in the T20 international, at the age of 23. (Image: News18 Creative) He is the first Indian batsman to have scored a century in all three formats of the game. (Image: News18 Creative) Raina is the first Indian batsman to score a century in T20 international. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Aug 16, 2020 01:27 pm