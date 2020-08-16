In pics | 5 things to know about Suresh Raina as he bids adieu to international cricket

On August 15, minutes after MS Dhoni had announced retirement from international cricket, teammate Suresh Raina followed the suit. While congratulating the former India captain on Instagram, Raina formally announced retirement from the game. The 33-year-old is among the few who made centuries across formats, having played 18 Tests, 226 ODIs and 78 T20 Internationals while scoring 768, 5615 and 1605 runs respectively. (Image: News18 Creative)