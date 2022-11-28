FIFA World Cup 2022: Record crowd, a not-so-subtle dig—football fans have a field day

Football fans wearing red, white and blue cheer for Serbian team before the World Cup group G match between Cameroon and Serbia at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Qatar on November 28. With the Russian team absent from the championship hosted by Qatar, its fans have instead come to support Moscow's ally Serbia. (Image: AP)

The biggest World Cup crowd in 28 years saw Messi play in Lusail Stadium on November 26. Messi played in front of 88,966 spectators when Argentina beat Mexico 2-0. The attendance was several hundred more than the figure for the two previous games at Lusail Stadium when Brazil beat Serbia and Argentina lost to Saudi Arabia. (Image: AP)

Karima Mohammed of Egypt poses wearing a traditional hat he borrowed from a fan of Mexico during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico, at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar. The Lusail Stadium, located in the north of Doha, which is also the venue for the final on December 18, hosted the most people at the World Cup game since the 1994 finale in the United States. (Image: AP)

Qatari soccer fans hit back at Germany’s World Cup protest on November 27 by holding pictures of former Germany player Mesut Özil while covering their mouths during the match against Spain. A group of fans held copies of a hand-drawn sketch of Özil, while others showed pictures of him in action for Germany. (Image: AP)

The clearly coordinated display was apparently in response to German players’ gesture on November 23, when they covered their mouths to protest against FIFA following the governing body’s clampdown on the “One Love” armband. That gesture was a response to FIFA’s effective nixing of seven European teams’ plans to wear armbands that were seen as a rebuke to host nation Qatar and its human rights record. (Image: AP)

Fans react to Croatia scoring a goal as they cheer on Canada in their match against Croatia at the FIFA World Cup, in Toronto on November 27. Canada lost the match 4 to 1. Canadian soccer fans are now mulling which teams to root for next after Canada was eliminated from the World Cup following their loss against Croatia. (Image: AP)

Costa Rica's fans celebrate at the end of the World Cup group E soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, on November 27. (Image: AP)