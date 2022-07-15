English
    NIRF rankings 2022: List of top Management colleges of India

    NIRF Rankings 2022: Check the list of top Management institutes of the country. NIRF, or the National Institutional Ranking Framework, is the methodology used by the Ministry of Education to rank higher education institutes of the country.

    July 15, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST
    IIM Ahmedabad
    Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad: Like last year, IIM Ahmedabad topped the list of India's top Management colleges this year as well.
    IIM Bangalore_FB
    Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore: IIM Bangalore placed second on the list of top MBA colleges, retaining the same spot from last year
    IIM Calcutta_FB
    Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta: IIM Calcutta rounded up the list of India's top three Management institutes. All three colleges in top 3 retained their spots from last year's NIRF rankings 2021.
    IIT Delhi
    Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi: IIT Delhi made it to the fourth spot as per NIRF rankings 2022. Last year, it had placed fifth on the list.
    IIM Kozhikode_FB
    Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode: Located in Calicut, Kerala, IIM Kozhikode ranked fifth on the list of India's top Management institutes.
    Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow
    Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow: IIM Lucknow ranked as the sixth best MBA college of the country.
    IIM Indore_FB
    Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore: IIM Indore slipped one place from last year. It ranked 7th as per NIRF 2022.
    XLRI Jamshedpur_FB
    Xavier Labour Relations Institute (XLRI) Jamshedpur: XLRI Jamshedpur was adjudged the 8th best MBA college
    National Institute of Industrial Engineering Mumbai
    National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai: A new entry to the list from last year, NITIE Mumbai was ranked as the ninth best MBA institute of India.
    IIT Madras_FB
    Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras: Rounding up the list of top Management colleges in IIT Madras, which was also adjudged the best institute overall in a separate list released by NIRF
