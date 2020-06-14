In pics | Sushant Singh Rajput's short but illustrious career in Bollywood

Drive | His last movie of 2019 was this action film written, edited and directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie under the Dharma Productions banner failed to impress critics on account of the confusing and unconvincing plot. Rajput was scheduled to appear in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara in 2020. The movie was scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 29, 2019 before getting postponed to May 8, 2020. It was further pushed back and as of today a release has not been announced. (Image: News18)