In pics | Sushant Singh Rajput's short but illustrious career in Bollywood

Indian actor Sushant Singh was found dead at his Mumbai residence on June 14. Initial reports suggest the actor committed suicide by hanging. He was 34 years old at the time of his passing. Here is a look at his short but illustrious career:
Kai Po Che! | After a stint in soaps and reality shows, Rajput made his debut on the big screen with the Indian buddy drama film based on Chetan Bhagat's popular book "The 3 Mistakes of My Life." Rajput received rave reviews for this Abhishek Kapoor-directed drama which also landed the "Best Male Debut" award at Producers Guild Film Awards and Screen Awards, apart from several other nominations. (Image: News18)
Shuddh Desi Romance | His second release of 2013 came in the form of Maneesh Sharma-directorial "Shuddh Desi Romance" alongside Parineeti Chopra and Vaani Kapoor. The romcom received positive reviews making it Rajput's second successful venture in his debut year. He was nominated for BIG Star Most Entertaining Actor in a Romantic Role - Male for his efforts. (Image: News18)
PK | A successful 2013 campaign landed Rajput a supporting role in Aamir Khan-starrer PK. The Rajkumar Hirani-film broke multiple box office records and solidified Rajput as a mainstay in Bollywood. (Image: News18)
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy | In his lone movie in 2015, Rajput played the role of Indian-Bengali fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi which was based on Sharadindu Bandyopadhyay's popular novel Satyanweshi. The movie was critically acclaimed and heralded was his brilliant depiction of the iconic Bengali character. Despite being a raging success, the film failed at the box office and could hardly cover its budget. Nonetheless, a star was born and Rajput had now become a household name. (Image: News18)
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story | The 2016 biopic based on former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, not only turned out to be Rajput's biggest movie but was also his best performing film at the box office. For his noteworthy performance, the late actor won the Best Actor (Critics) at the Screen Awards and the Best Actor at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. (Image: News18)
Raabta | His lone appearance in 2017 came in the form of this Dinesh Vijan-directed action-romance film. Facing criticism from producer Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts for its resemblance to 2009 film Magadheera, the film was a wash at the box office netting of worldwide gross collection of just Rs 39.05 crore and was declared a flop. (Image: Twitter/Raabta Official)
Kedarnath | After a guest appearance in Welcome to New York, Rajput returned to the big screen in 2018 with this Abhishek Kapoor-directorial alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film received mixed reviews from critics but Rajput was praised for his nuanced performance. (Image: Special Arrangement)
Sonchiriya | In his most active year (2019), Rajput was seen in three movies with this Abhishek Chaubey-directorial being the first. (Image: News18)
Chhichhore | His second release of 2019 was ironically focused on suicidal thoughts and mental health. A rare genre in Indian cinema, the movie received generally-positive reviews from critics with many hailing the critical message the movie managed to deliver. (Image: News18)
Drive | His last movie of 2019 was this action film written, edited and directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The movie under the Dharma Productions banner failed to impress critics on account of the confusing and unconvincing plot. Rajput was scheduled to appear in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara in 2020. The movie was scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 29, 2019 before getting postponed to May 8, 2020. It was further pushed back and as of today a release has not been announced. (Image: News18)
